Exclusive Video: Train's Pat Monahan Says BEGIN AGAIN is a 'Fresh Look at Musical Theatre'

The new musical Begin Again is set to play The Old Globe for a pre-Broadway engagement, September 6 to October 11, 2026. Ahead of the show's run, BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the behind the scenes process with Pat Monahan of Train, composer and lyricist of Begin Again.

Monahan shared what audiences can expect from the new musical, stating, "The music, for us, is far less show business than it is music business, and I think it's kind of a fresh look at musical theatre."

Begin Again is based on the film written and directed by John Carney; book by Jenna Clark Embrey and Molly Beach Murphy; music and lyrics by Train; music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer; choreography by David Neumann; and directed by Lorin Latarro. The world premiere musical, based on the Exclusive Media motion picture, Begin Again, is produced by special arrangement with Stephanie Kramer, Tamar Climan, and Nicole Kramer.

In a city alive with possibility, two unlikely dreamers discover that music has the power to change everything. When Gretta, a gifted but heartbroken songwriter, crosses paths with Dan, a record producer on the brink of burnout, their chance encounter sparks an unexpected collaboration that transforms them both. Set against the exhilarating backdrop of New York City, Begin Again is a world-premiere musical about rediscovering passion, purpose, and the courage to start over.

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