Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 15, 2024

JOB begins previews on Broadway

Thursday, July 18

Broadway in Bryant Park - Week 2

Exclusive: Catching Up and Talking Cabaret with Faith Prince & Michael Kirk Lane

by Robert Bannon

We have a Tony-winning legend here! Faith Prince joins us on The Roundtable! She is here with cabaret star and professor Michael Kirk Lane to talk about the Cabaret Intensive coming to the 92nd Street Y! Also, is Faith Price coming to Broadway this season? We ask and find out! Watch in this video.. (more...)

Meet CABARET's 'Emcee' Understudies, David Merino and Marty Lauter

by Lauren Hilton

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club at the August Wilson Theatre has released the performance schedule for understudies David Merino and Marty Lauter, who will alternate the role of ‘Emcee’ through the end of August. . (more...)

Photos: Casts of HELL'S KITCHEN, BACK TO THE FUTURE & More at Broadway in Bryant Park

By: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Broadway in Bryant Park kicked off its 2024 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. See photos from Week 1!

Rialto Chatter: Jonathan Groff To Lead Reading of New Bobby Darin Musical

by A.A. Cristi

Broadway Journal is reporting that newly-minted Tony Award-winner Jonathan Groff will lead a staged reading of a new Broadway-aimed musical about the life of singer Bobby Darin.

Anna K. Jacobs & Michael R. Jackson's TEETH to Return Off-Broadway at New World Stages; Cast Recording Out Now

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Following its sold-out, extended world premiere at Playwrights Horizons earlier this year, the 2024 Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Lortel Award nominated musical Teeth is set to open at New World Stages. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Review Roundup: EMPIRE Opens Off-Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

EMPIRE: The Musical just celebrated its opening night at New World Stages. The production, with Book, Music & Lyrics by Caroline Sherman & Robert Hull, is directed by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. Check out what the critics are saying about the new musical!. (more...)

Video: OH, MARY! on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Speech

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch the opening night curtain call speech of Oh, Mary! on Broadway.. (more...)

Video: Meet The Monster Puppets of Disney's HERCULES in Hamburg

by Joshua Wright

Watch as puppet designer James Ortiz talks about bringing the monsters of Hercules to life on stage in the Hamburg production, directed by Casey Nicholaw in this all-new video. . (more...)

