Meet CABARET's 'Emcee' Understudies, David Merino and Marty Lauter

As previously announced, Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin normally perform seven times a week as the ‘Emcee’ and ‘Sally Bowles’ respectively. Who performs as 'Emcee' when Redmayne is out? Meet the latest alternates for the iconic role, David Merino and Marty Lauter! Plus, check out the full alternate performance schedule.

About David Merino: (he/they/she). Broadway: Moulin Rouge (Baby Doll). National Tour: Rent (Angel). Regional: Lempicka (La Jolla Playhouse); Rent, Into the Woods (Signature Theatre); In the Heights (Broadway at Music Circus). BFA from Tisch School of the Arts at NYU. Couldn’t be here without the fam, Tan, and Tortilla. Love you, Savta. @davidlmerino.

About Marty Lauter: (they/them) is thrilled to be returning to Broadway after appearing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15 this past year and touring the world as ‘Marcia Marcia Marcia!’ Previous credits include Kinky Boots (Broadway, Off-Broadway), Hello, Dolly! (First National Tour). Huge thank you to the whole Marcia/Marty team, Kyle, and the Lauter family! Socials: @marciax3nyc.



Directed by Olivier Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall and designed by 2024 Tony Award winner Tom Scutt, Cabaret also stars two-time Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award nominee Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ 2024 Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’



The cast of Cabaret includes Gabi Campo as ‘Frenchie,’ Ayla Ciccone-Burton as ‘Helga,’ Colin Cunliffe as ‘Hans,’ Marty Lauter as ‘Victor,’ Loren Lester as‘Herman/Max,’ David Merino as ‘Lulu,’ Julian Ramos as ‘Bobby,’ MiMi Scardulla as ‘Texas,’ and Paige Smallwood as ‘Rosie.’ Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.



The Prologue Company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the club, feature dancers Alaïa, Iron Bryan, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair and swings Ida Saki and Spencer James Weidie. The musicians of the Prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano & bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).



Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club began previews at the Wilson Theatre on Monday, April 1, 2024 and opened on Sunday, April 21. The production was the most nominated revival of the 20234-2024 season receiving nine Tony Award nominations, six Drama Desk Award nominations, two Outer Critics Circle nominations, and four Drama League Award nominations.



For this thrilling production of Cabaret, the creative team transformed the August Wilson Theatre into the Kit Kat Club with an in-the-round auditorium and bespoke spaces which guests will be invited to explore, featuring pre-show entertainment.

About Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club



Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.



Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Tony Award winner, Evening Standard Award winner, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng.



The creative team for Broadway includes Jennifer Whyte (Music Supervision & Music Direction), Obie Award winner and Olivier Award nominee Isabella Byrd (Lighting Design), Olivier Award winner Nick Lidster (Sound Design), Sam Cox (Hair & Wig Design), Guy Common (Makeup Design), Jordan Fein (Associate Director & Prologue Director), Danny Sharron (US Associate Director), Kayla Lomas-Kirton (UK Associate Choreographer), Ilia Jessica Castro (US Associate Choreographer), Angus MacRae (Prologue Composer & Prologue Music Director), Bernard Telsey, CSA & Kristian Charbonier, CSA (Casting Directors), and Thomas Recktenwald (Production Stage Manager). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the US General Manager for Cabaret.



When Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club first began performances in November 2021, it electrified London’s West End with critics calling it “a kill-for-a-ticket theatrical triumph” (The Telegraph). The production went on to win a record seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. Now in its third smash year, the West End production of Cabaret currently stars Rhea Norwood as ‘Sally Bowles’ and Layton Williams as the ‘Emcee.’



The 2021 Original London Cast Recording of Cabaret featuring Eddie Redmayne and recorded during a live performance is available on Decca Records as a CD and to stream on all major platforms.