Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2026- Adrienne Warren Joins PROOF On Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 1, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Welcome to another exciting day of theater news! We're kicking things off with some fantastic stories from the stage and beyond. Adrienne Warren is joining the cast of PROOF on Broadway in an exclusive first look, while DEATH BECOMES HER, GIANT and more shows are closing after this week's box office reports. Get ready for THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES opening next week at Lincoln Center Theater, plus catch up on all the latest videos, photos, and insider updates from around the Broadway world. Let's dive in!
|The Front Page
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Exclusive: First Look at Adrienne Warren in PROOF on Broadway
Adrienne Warren joins the cast of Proof on Broadway. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the Tony-winner in the role of 'Claire,' replacing Kara Young. See new photos, also including Ayo Edebiri.
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/29/26 - DEATH BECOMES HER, GIANT and More Close
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 06/29/2026.
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Video: Kerry Washington & More Explain What THE WHOOPI MONOLOGUES Is All About
Coming up next at Lincoln Center Theater is The Whoopi Monologues, a reimagining of Whoopi Goldberg’s iconic show, which begins performances on Tuesday, July 7. Watch in this video as the whole company checks in to explain what the play is all about.
|Must Watch
|Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies ANYTHING GOES With 'He's De-Mented!'
by Michael Major
Randy Rainbow has released of new parody of “It’s De-Lovely” by Cole Porter, famously featured in the musical Anything Goes, taking aim at Trump's current time in office. Check out the video now!. (more...)
|Video: Teal Wicks Talks Returning to Her Hometown in DISNEY'S FROZEN at Sacramento Music Circus
by Stephi Wild
Sacramento Music Circus posted a conversation with Teal Wicks, a Sacramento native playing Elsa in its production of DISNEY'S FROZEN at the UC Davis Health Pavilion. Check out the video here.. (more...)
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Video: Caissie Levy Sings 'What Do I Need With Love' at MCC MISCAST26
Video: Nic Chien, Son Of Lea Salonga, Performs 'Watch What Happens' from NEWSIES
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Leslie Odom, Jr. in Rehearsal Ahead of West End Debut in HAMILTON
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos have been released ahead of Leslie Odom, Jr.’s West End debut in HAMILTON at the Victoria Palace Theatre. Check out the photos here!. (more...)
|Photos: Inside Opening Night of BIRTHRIGHT at MCC
by Jennifer Broski
MCC Theater just celebrated opening night of Birthright, running through July 26, 2026 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet here.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Nicole Rosky
On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, more than 250 cleaners voted to authorize a strike that would impact 30 theaters showing Tony award-winning productions like “Schmigadoon,” “Cats: The Jellicle Ball,” “Wicked,” and “The Lion King.” This marks the first time Broadway cleaners have authorized a strike in nearly two decades.. (more...)
Springboard to Design Reveals Guest Artists for 2026 Program
by Stephi Wild
Springboard to Design announced additional Tony Award-winning guest artists for its 2026 cohort, including Mimi Lien, while opening applications for three upcoming tuition-free programs for high school students and emerging designers.. (more...)
John Gore, Gale Anne Hurd, & Guillermo del Toro Join Board of Trustees at the Academy Museum
by Josh Sharpe
John Gore, Gale Anne Hurd, and Guillermo del Toro have joined the Board of Trustees at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. As the governing body of the Academy Museum, the board ensures that the museum has a sustainable future and is accountable to the public by adopting and overseeing sound nonprofit governance policies and securing adequate resources to advance the museum’s mission. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in July 2026 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . (more...)
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off-Broadway: July 2026
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a star-studded comedy, a critically acclaimed thriller, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)
Liza Minnelli Was Taken 'Advantage' of By David Gest & Others, Michael Feinstein Says
by Michael Major
Liza Minnelli had been taken 'great advantage of' by her former husband, David Gest, and other business personnel, her close friend Michael Feinstein reveals. In a new video, he opens up about helping her through bad business deals.. (more...)
Jenn Colella Recalls How There’d Be a 'Naked Fight Call' at Broadway’s URBAN COWBOY
by Michael Gioia
Jenn Colella revealed that there was quite the unconventional fight call happening at Broadway’s Urban Cowboy. ‘We were wild in that show,’ she recalls of her time starring in the short-lived 2003 Broadway musical.. (more...)
Meg Doherty Discusses Body Inclusivity on Broadway
by Josh Sharpe
Meg Doherty is sharing her thoughts on the current state of body inclusivity in the world of musical theater. In response to a comment, the Wicked alum took to TikTok to discuss body representation—and the lack thereof—on the Broadway stage.. (more...)
Ariana Grande Reschedules Three Dates on 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour, Citing Safety Reasons
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande has rescheduled three July dates on The Eternal Sunshine Tour, with updated stops at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and Boston’s TD Garden 'to ensure the full production can be delivered safely and as intended.'. (more...)
Adam Jacobs, Sierra Boggess and Norm Lewis to be Featured on SONGS FROM MONTE CRISTO Album
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Songs from Monte Cristo: A New Musical – based on Alexandre Dumas’ beloved novel and the 19th century play by Charles Fechter – will be released in digital and streaming formats.. (more...)
Whitney Leavitt Wants to Return to CHICAGO on Broadway as 'Velma'
by Michael Major
Whitney Leavitt is interested in returning to Chicago on Broadway – but not to reprise 'Roxie Hart.' The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has stated that she would like to return to the Broadway musical as Velma Kelly, Roxie's fierce rival.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"Today's all we got, so we cannot stop."
- In the Heights