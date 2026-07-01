Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2026- Adrienne Warren Joins PROOF On Broadway and More

Video: Caissie Levy Sings 'What Do I Need With Love' at MCC MISCAST26

by Michael Major

Caissie Levy performs 'What Do I Need With Love' from Thoroughly Modern Millie at MCC Theater's MISCAST26, the annual gala featuring Broadway stars in roles they would not traditionally play. Watch the video!. (more...)

Video: Nic Chien, Son Of Lea Salonga, Performs 'Watch What Happens' from NEWSIES

by Joshua Wright

A video has been released of Nic Chien, son of Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, performing 'Watch What Happens' from NEWSIES at miZZcast: Musical Theater Backwards.. (more...)