Ariana Grande Reschedules Three Dates on 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour, Citing Safety Reasons

Ariana Grande has rescheduled three dates on her ongoing tour. The Eternal Sunshine Tour, which kicked off in Oakland in June, will now stop at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Tuesday, July 14, rather than the previously scheduled July 12 date.

Additionally, her concerts at Boston’s TD Garden will now take place on July 23 and 26, rather than July 22 and 24.

According to a statement, the decision was made "to ensure the full production can be delivered safely and as intended." In a now-deleted Instagram story, the performer added that the change was the "best and safest option as these challenges with production have come to our attention." Those who previously purchased tickets will receive tickets for the new dates.

The Eternal Sunshine Tour is her first headlining run since 2019’s Sweetener World Tour. The majority of the 2026 dates take place in North America, with forthcoming stops in Atlanta, Sunrise, and Chicago. Take a look at the full tour lineup here.

The Wicked star will officially release her eighth album this summer. Titled "Petal," the recording will be available on July 31st via Republic Records. Little is known about the album, which will feature new songs written by Grande and Ilya. Listen to a single here.

Following her lauded turn as Glinda in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, Grande has expressed her plans to move her primary focus to acting. During an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, she spoke about her excitement for the upcoming tour, calling it her "last hurrah." “The last 10 or 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up. I don’t want to say any definitive things," said the performer at the time.

She has booked acting roles in Focker In-Law, the new season of American Horror Story, and Jon M. Chu's animated musical Oh, the Places You'll Go. She will also lead a West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, alongside Jonathan Bailey. Take a look at some of her musical theater performances here.

"Petal" follows Grande's 2024 studio album "eternal sunshine", which debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and became the longest-running #1 album of her career, spawning back-to-back Hot 100 #1 debuts with “yes, and?” and “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).” An expanded version of the album, "Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead," was released in 2025.

A Grammy Award-winning performer, Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. She has since earned nine #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 and achieved seven #1 song debuts, the third most of any artist in history. She previously appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

Photo credit: Universal