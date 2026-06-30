Video: Teal Wicks Talks Returning to Her Hometown in DISNEY'S FROZEN at Sacramento Music Circus





A new video from Sacramento Music Circus features a sit-down conversation with Teal Wicks, a Sacramento native who is playing Elsa in the company's current production of Disney's FROZEN. The clip focuses on what it means for Wicks to return to her hometown to take on one of the most recognizable roles in contemporary musical theatre.

"I love being back in Sacramento," she shared. "All of my family is here, I have friends from college who ended up here as well so I have lots of people to see. The food is good, there's great coffee. I love walking around midtown and all of the older houses and all the trees and all the plants and all the flowers, it's just beautiful gardens everywhere. I love it. It feels like home and I'm just back at my roots."

Check out the video here!

DISNEY'S FROZEN is based on the 2013 Disney animated film and follows sisters Elsa and Anna as they navigate fear, isolation, and the bonds of family. The stage musical premiered on Broadway in 2018.

Sacramento Music Circus recently presented DISNEY'S FROZEN at the UC Davis Health Pavilion as part of its Broadway At Music Circus season, which marks the organization's 75th anniversary. The run concluded June 28.

Earlier this month, BroadwayWorld covered another behind-the-scenes video from the production, in which Costume Designer Colleen Grady discussed her process of reimagining the world of Arendelle for the Sacramento Music Circus staging.

About Teal Wicks

Teal Wicks' other Broadway At Music Circus credits include Rent (Maureen Johnson), Ragtime (Mother), and Carousel (Julie Jordan). On Broadway, she has been seen in & Juliet (Anne), The Cher Show (Lady), Finding Neverland (Mary Barrie), Jekyll & Hyde (Emma Carew), and Wicked (Elphaba). Tour credits include & Juliet (Anne), Jekyll & Hyde (Emma Carew), Wicked (Elphaba), and Pippin (Lauren). TV Credits include “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Evil,” “Elementary,” “The Good Wife,” and “Chicago Justice.”

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...