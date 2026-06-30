Broadway Cleaners Union Votes to Authorize a Strike; Negotiations for New Contract Underway

On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, more than 250 cleaners voted to authorize a strike that would impact 30 theaters showing Tony award-winning productions like Schmigadoon, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Wicked, and The Lion King. This marks the first time Broadway cleaners have authorized a strike in nearly two decades.

Negotiations started in early June between 32BJ SEIU, the union representing workers, and the Broadway League, representing employers ATG, Nederlander, Shubert and Circle in the Square. As the parties are not close to resolving the outstanding issues and the agreement has already expired, Broadway cleaners voted to strike if needed "to keep up with the cost of living and secure the contract that they need."

“Even though we may be invisible to many people, our work certainly isn’t. We bring years of experience to the iconic theaters of this city. During COVID, we put our lives on the line to ensure Broadway could open again. For each show, we stand ready to meet the needs of the performance – whether it’s cleaning up hundreds of pieces of gravel from the stage or collecting millions of pieces of confetti from the carpet," said Martha Aristizabal, Porter at the Ambassador Theater. "We need a contract that reflects our essential role in this industry and allows us to support our families, and we’re ready to strike if that’s what it takes.”

Said Chris Repollet, Porter at the New Amsterdam Theater and 32BJ SEIU member for three and a half years: “I’m proud to be from the Bronx, born and raised. As New Yorkers, we know the hustle it takes to stay in our city – and we bring that hustle to work with us every day. Without us, the show would not go on. But the bills are going up, and we need to be able to keep up. With the pay and pensions we need on the line, we’re ready to walk.”

“While Broadway is booming, breaking records for attendance and ticket sales and driving growth in our local economy, the essential cleaners behind the bright lights are fighting for their fair share," added 32BJ SEIU Executive Vice President Denis Johnston. "What we’re talking about are the essentials: fair wages and pensions to keep up with the cost of living, and affordable health care for working families. So while the Broadway League wants to save a few bucks on the backs of workers, we won’t allow it. We showed up strong in Shubert Alley, in the heart of the Theater District, to let New York know: this industry depends on us, and we’re ready to strike if forced to!”

The 32BJ SEIU Contract for Broadway Cleaners covers 250 workers in 30 theaters. Bargaining kicked off in June between 32BJ SEIU, the union representing workers, and The Broadway League, representing four employers, including ATG, Nederlander, Shubert and Circle in the Square.

The cleaners’ demands include:

safeguarding comprehensive fully employer paid family health care that currently covers hundreds of members and their families;

fair wage increases to catch up and keep pace with the cost of living;

strengthening retirement security through a pension benefit improvement;

improving work conditions and paid leave;

strengthening anti-discrimination measures, including race-based hair discrimination as outlined in the CROWN Act, and retaliation for paid leave, including sick leave and Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

Photo Credit: 32BJ SEIU

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