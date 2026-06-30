Exclusive: First Look at Adrienne Warren in PROOF on Broadway

Adrienne Warren joins the cast of Proof on Broadway tonight. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the Tony-winner in the role of 'Claire,' replacing Kara Young. She joins Ayo Edebiri, Don Cheadle, and Jin Ha in the first Broadway revival of David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

The Thomas Kail-directed production is set to run through July 19 at Broadway’s Booth Theatre. Young departed the production on Sunday, June 28 as she prepares to begin previews for The Whoopi Monologues at Lincoln Center Theater.

Warren was most recently seen onstage in the New York City Center Encores! staging of Michael John LaChiusa's The Wild Party, for which she is presently nominated for a Drama League Award for Distinguished Performance. Last year, she appeared as ‘Cathy’ in the revival of The Last Five Years alongside Nick Jonas. Warren will appear in the upcoming indie film Shadow Dance. In 2021, Warren won a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for portraying ‘Tina’ in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

In Proof, Catherine (Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.