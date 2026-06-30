Whitney Leavitt Wants to Return to CHICAGO on Broadway as 'Velma'

Whitney Leavitt is interested in returning to Chicago on Broadway – but not to reprise her role of 'Roxie Hart.' The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has stated that she would like to return to the Broadway musical as Velma Kelly, Roxie's fierce rival in the Kander & Ebb musical.

While appearing on Broadway alum Trisha Paytas' Just Trish podcast, the Dancing With the Stars alum stated that she is interested in taking on Velma Kelly in the long-running Broadway musical.

"I feel like if I did, I would want to play Velma," stating that she would love to have another celebrity play Roxie. "I feel like that would be pretty iconic."

Leavitt also revealed that she began preparing to audition for Chicago during Dancing With the Stars, stating that she began vocal lessons while also appearing on the series.

Throughout her initial run in Chicago, Leavitt brought in the highest grossing 6-week span in the show’s history, breaking the all-time highest gross in the show’s 29-year history. Once she was joined by her Dancing With the Stars co-star Mark Ballas, they broke the box office record again.

Ballas is slated to return to the production for a limited run in July.