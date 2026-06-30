Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies ANYTHING GOES With 'He's De-Mented!'





Randy Rainbow has released of new parody of “It’s De-Lovely” by Cole Porter, famously featured in the musical Anything Goes, taking aim at Trump's current time in office.

"Let's drop the pretense and just sing it plain, his screws are loose, his tangents roam, the lights are on but ain't no one home. He's defective, he's destructive, he's demented."

The new parody video – which follows the recent parody of RAYE's "WHERE THE HELL IS OUR CONGRESS?" – comes in the long line of political music videos from Rainbow, also the Taylor Swift parody, "The Fate of Melania," Wicked-themed "Defy Democracy" and Sabrina Carpenter parody "Fees, Fees, Fees". The videos are also created with Michael J Moritz Jr and Brett Boles. The song also features Tom Jorgensen on drums.

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. His latest book, Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda, was released this year. He will release a new children's book, Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses, this year.

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.

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