Photos: Inside Opening Night of BIRTHRIGHT at MCC

MCC Theater just celebrated opening night of Birthright, running through July 26, 2026 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Birthright is by Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector and directed by Teddy Bergman. The play, which follows a group of friends reuniting over the span of 18 years after a shared Birthright trip to Israel, is an exploration of identity, fracturing communities, and what it means to belong. In an era defined by social media, their conversations evolve, capturing the complicated, funny, and deeply real experience of staying close.

The cast of Birthright includes Hale Appleman, Molly Bernard, Tony Award nominee Eli Gelb, Tony Award nominee Liz Larsen, Nate Mann, Molly Ranson, and Zoë Winters.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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