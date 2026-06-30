Photos: Inside Opening Night of BIRTHRIGHT at MCC
Birthright stars Hale Appleman, Molly Bernard, Eli Gelb, Liz Larsen, Nate Mann, Molly Ranson, and Zoë Winters.
MCC Theater just celebrated opening night of Birthright, running through July 26, 2026 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!
Birthright is by Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector and directed by Teddy Bergman. The play, which follows a group of friends reuniting over the span of 18 years after a shared Birthright trip to Israel, is an exploration of identity, fracturing communities, and what it means to belong. In an era defined by social media, their conversations evolve, capturing the complicated, funny, and deeply real experience of staying close.
The cast of Birthright includes Hale Appleman, Molly Bernard, Tony Award nominee Eli Gelb, Tony Award nominee Liz Larsen, Nate Mann, Molly Ranson, and Zoë Winters.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Teddy Bergman, Jonathan Spector
Teddy Bergman, Jonathan Spector
Molly Ranson
Molly Ranson
Teddy Bergman, Molly Bernard, Zoe Winters, Eli Gelb, Hale Appleman, Liz Larsen, Nate Mann, Molly Ranson, Jonathan Spector
The cast and creative team of BIRTHRIGHT
Back: Nate Mann, Teddy Bergman, Zoe Winters, Molly Ranson, Liz Larsen, Molly Bernard, Hale Appleman, Jonathan Spector, Bernie Telsey Front: Will Cantler, Eli Gelb
Nate Mann, Eli Gelb, Hale Appleman
Caitlin O'Connell, Peter Friedman
Caitlin O'Connell, Peter Friedman
Jason Robert Brown, Robert Horn
Jason Robert Brown, Robert Horn
John Ellison Conlee, Celia Keenan-Bolger
John Ellison Conlee, Celia Keenan-Bolger