Video: Caissie Levy Sings 'What Do I Need With Love' at MCC MISCAST26





A new clip from MCC Theater's MISCAST26 has been released, featuring Caissie Levy performing 'What Do I Need With Love' from Thoroughly Modern Millie. The video captures the recent Tony-winner paying tribute to her close friend, Gavin Creel, with his show-stopping number from the 2002 Broadway hit.

MISCAST26 is the latest edition of MCC Theater's long-running annual event, a one-night-only musical spectacular in which Broadway performers take on songs from roles they would not traditionally be cast in. The gala serves as a key fundraiser for the company, supporting new Off-Broadway productions, the MCC Youth Company, in-school partnerships with New York City public high schools, and literary development work with emerging playwrights.

The broadcast was directed by Jess Ryan, with musical supervision and arrangements by Will Van Dyke. The evening honored Tony Award-winning producers Roy Furman and Jill Furman. A full broadcast of MISCAST26 was made available to stream on YouTube following the event.

BroadwayWorld has covered several performances from the evening, including Ruthie Ann Miles singing 'Giants in the Sky' from INTO THE WOODS and Alex Brightman and Sara Chase performing 'Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer' from CATS.