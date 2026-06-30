Adam Jacobs, Sierra Boggess and Norm Lewis to be Featured on SONGS FROM MONTE CRISTO Album

Songs from Monte Cristo: A New Musical – based on Alexandre Dumas’ beloved novel and the 19th century play by Charles Fechter – will be released in digital and streaming formats on Friday, July 10. Monte Cristo features book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg (Drama Desk and Outer Critics winner for Desperate Measures and two-time Tony Award nominee) and music by Stephen Weiner (two-time Richard Rodgers Award winner), and is directed by Peter Flynn. These five tracks highlight the cast of the original Off-Broadway production, including Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Sierra Boggess (Phantom, Little Mermaid) and Norm Lewis (Porgy and Bess, Les Misérables), produced by The York Theatre Company in association with Willette Klausner.

The recording was produced by David Hancock Turner and Joanna Lynne Staub, with Van Dean serving as executive producer. To pre-add or pre-save the digital album, please click HERE.

The sweeping new musical Monte Cristo is a transcendent tale of love, betrayal, revenge and, ultimately, redemption. It tells the epic story of a man wrongfully imprisoned who returns richer, wiser, and bent on vengeance. But as his carefully orchestrated plan unfolds, he must face the ultimate question: is justice enough without love?

Adam Jacobs plays the wrongfully imprisoned hero, Edmund Dantes; Sierra Boggess portrays Mercedes, the love of his life; and Norm Lewis is Villefort, the man who sends Edmund to prison and who is haunted by his decision for the rest of his days. The company also features Danny Rutigliano as both Caderousse and the Abbe Faria, Karen Ziemba as Carconte, Daniel Yearwood as Fernand, Stephanie Jae Park as Haydee, James Judy as Danglars, Kate Fitzgerald as Eugenie, Jadon Lopez as Albert, and Eliseo Roman as Morrel.

The York Theatre Company production – which featured music direction and orchestrations by David Hancock Turner – ran from March 12 to April 5, 2026. Drew & Dane Productions has signed on as Executive Producer of Monte Cristo going forward. See footage from the production HERE!

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