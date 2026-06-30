Video: Nic Chien, Son Of Lea Salonga, Performs 'Watch What Happens' from NEWSIES

A video has been released of Nic Chien, son of Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, performing 'Watch What Happens' from NEWSIES at miZZcast: Musical Theater Backwards. The event, held at Circuit Makati, celebrated musical theater in all its color and creativity, from powerful performances to bold new interpretations.

Proceeds from the performance support the HIV/AIDS awareness and LGBTQIA+ initiatives of LoveYourselfPH and the Philippine LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Those who missed the chance to donate during the performance can still contribute, with every donation helping to make a difference.

Nic Chien is a Filipino actor, singer, and visual artist who has appeared in professional stage productions in the Philippines and internationally. The son of actress and singer Lea Salonga, he made his professional stage debut as Alice in Atlantis Productions' Matilda the Musical (2017) at the Meralco Theater in Pasig, having first performed publicly as a child in concerts alongside his mother.

He gained recognition for his performance as Jack in a Philippine production of Into the Woods (2025), appearing opposite Salonga as the Witch at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Makati, where critics praised his vocal performance and stage presence. In addition to his work onstage, Chien designed the cover artwork for Salonga's single 'Dream Again' (2020). He recently appeared as Moritz in Spring Awakening at the Black Box at the Proscenium Theater in Makati.