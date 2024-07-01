Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, July 7

Merrily We Roll Along closes on Broadway

Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Shuler Hensley and More Sing A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Lincoln Center

by A.A. Cristi

Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music In Concert, featuring brand new orchestrations by legendary orchestrator and lifelong Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick began performances last night at David Geffen Hall at New York’s Lincoln Center. Check out photos of the show's star-studded cast below!

Video: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Jimmy Awards

by Joey Mervis

In this video, watch as we take you inside the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards with Josh Groban and more!. (more...)

Video: Swinging from the Chandelier with Austin Durant

by Robert Bannon

Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Have you seen Moulin Rouge!? From the movie, to the music, this story is a timeless classic! The Broadway musical takes all the glitz, glamor, story, and music and brings it to life! Leading the charge on stage eight shows a week, is this week’s guest, Austin Durant! He wears the tophat and sings “Chandelier” eight shows a week!

Photos: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at The Muny

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of Dreamgirls at The Muny!. (more...)

Original London Cast of AVENUE Q Will Reunite to Celebrate the Show's 18th Birthday

by Stephi Wild

Avenue Q will return to London for a once-in-a-lifetime reunion on Sunday 10th November, with two very special concert performances at The Sondheim Theatre.. (more...)

Video: James Monroe Iglehart on A WONDERFUL WORLD- 'You Don't Know Louis'

by Joey Mervis

Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart is coming back to Broadway! A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical will begin previews on October 16, 2024 and open on Monday, November 11, 2024 at Studio 54. In this video, watch as he chats more about the new musical!. (more...)

Video: Helen J Shen Explains What MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Is All About

by Joey Mervis

In just months, Broadway is getting a new romantic comedy in Maybe Happy Ending, starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. What's the new musical all about? Shen just explained on the red carpet for the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards. Watch in this video!. (more...)

Video: Melissa McCarthy Discusses Her Role as Investor of SUFFS With Jiminy Glick

by Josh Sharpe

Melissa McCarthy sat down for an interview with entertainment reporter Jiminy Glick (played by Martin Short) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! During the segment, the actor and comedian discussed some of her projects, including her current role as an investor in the Broadway musical Suffs. Watch the interview!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!