Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 1, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 1, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
But first...
|
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, July 7
|
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Shuler Hensley and More Sing A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Lincoln Center
|
Video: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Jimmy Awards
|
Video: Swinging from the Chandelier with Austin Durant
Photos: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at The Muny
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at photos of Dreamgirls at The Muny!. (more...)
Original London Cast of AVENUE Q Will Reunite to Celebrate the Show's 18th Birthday
by Stephi Wild
Avenue Q will return to London for a once-in-a-lifetime reunion on Sunday 10th November, with two very special concert performances at The Sondheim Theatre.. (more...)
Video: James Monroe Iglehart on A WONDERFUL WORLD- 'You Don't Know Louis'
by Joey Mervis
Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart is coming back to Broadway! A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical will begin previews on October 16, 2024 and open on Monday, November 11, 2024 at Studio 54. In this video, watch as he chats more about the new musical!. (more...)
Video: Helen J Shen Explains What MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Is All About
by Joey Mervis
In just months, Broadway is getting a new romantic comedy in Maybe Happy Ending, starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. What's the new musical all about? Shen just explained on the red carpet for the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards. Watch in this video!. (more...)
Video: Melissa McCarthy Discusses Her Role as Investor of SUFFS With Jiminy Glick
by Josh Sharpe
Melissa McCarthy sat down for an interview with entertainment reporter Jiminy Glick (played by Martin Short) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! During the segment, the actor and comedian discussed some of her projects, including her current role as an investor in the Broadway musical Suffs. Watch the interview!. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"There is no future,
Videos