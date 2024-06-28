Video: On the Red Carpet at the 2024 Jimmy Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"This is a chance for me to look back, to give back, to celebrate the future of theatre. To give advice where I can and to shepherd a night that means so much to these 100+ students who have worked so hard to be here," Josh Groban told BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch on the red carpet for the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards.

The big event, which was held Monday night at the Minskoff Theatre, crowned Damson Chola Jr. (Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards) and Gretchen Shope (Sutton Foster Awards) as winners of Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. Other finalists included: Peter Dessert, Catherine Dosier, James Thibault, Fabiola Caraballo Quijada, Samia Posadas, and Luke Martin.

"This is the future of Broadway," said choreographer Kiesha Lalama. "Without the Jimmy Awards we wouldn't have the arts that we have and we certainly wouldn't have the future of Broadway tomorrow. It's very important to develop young people so that we have this pathway for tomorrow. Arts education is vital."

Watch as we take you insid the big night in this video! Plus, get to know the winners and watch highlights from the ceremony.