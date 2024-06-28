Video: Helen J Shen Explains What MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Is All About

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In just months, Broadway is getting a new romantic comedy in Maybe Happy Ending, starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. What's the new musical all about? Shen just explained on the red carpet for the 15th Annual Jimmy Awards.

"[Our characters] find connection with each other," she told BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch. "They find friendship and companionship. And they maybe fall in love. Maybe... we'll see!"

Maybe Happy Ending features music by Will Aronson, lyrics by Hue Park and book by both Aronson and Park. Direction is by Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Parade, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, Once on this Island). Maybe Happy Ending will also feature Dez Duron (NBC’s “The Voice”) who makes his Broadway debut along with Shen.