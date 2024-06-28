Video: Swinging from the Chandelier with Austin Durant

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Have you seen Moulin Rouge!? From the movie, to the music, this story is a timeless classic! The Broadway musical takes all the glitz, glamor, story, and music and brings it to life! Leading the charge on stage eight shows a week, is this week’s guest, Austin Durant! He wears the tophat and sings “Chandelier” eight shows a week!

Austin stopped by to talk about the show on the road and bringing his version to Broadway. He talks about the audience’s reaction every night, and what he does to deliver this tale to sold out crowds nightly. We love a party and Austin is hosting one of the biggest ones on Broadway!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!