Video: James Monroe Iglehart on A WONDERFUL WORLD- 'You Don't Know Louis'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart is coming back to Broadway! A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical will begin previews on October 16, 2024 and open on Monday, November 11, 2024 at Studio 54.

With a book by Aurin Squire and featuring songs made famous by Louis Armstrong, A Wonderful World is co-conceived by Drama Desk Award winner and Tony Award nominee Christopher Renshaw and Andrew Delaplaine, and directed by Renshaw.

"If you think you knew Louis, you don't," Iglehart told BroadwayWorld's Katie Lynch on the Jimmy Awards red carpet. "When you come and see our show, you will. You will love what you find out about the man and you will love the music we are about to give you."

In this video, watch as he chats more about the new musical!