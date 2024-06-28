Photos: Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at The Muny

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at photos of The Muny's production of Dreamgirls!

The complete cast includes Tiffany Mann (Effie Melody White), Aisha Jackson (Deena Jones), Courtnee Carter (Lorrell Robinson), Charl Brown (Curtis Taylor, Jr.), Nick Rashad Burroughs (James “Jimmy” Thunder Early), Ron Himes (Marty), Aramie Payton (C.C. White), Robby Clater (Wayne) and Natalie Kaye Clater (Michelle Morris), Travante S. Baker, Lamont Brown, Ian Campayno, Kylie Edwards, Lexie Faith, Julia Grondin, Sophia Hillman, Kennedy Holmes, Dan Horn, Gabriel Kearns, ZaKeyia Lacey, Nathaniel Mahone, Collin Milfort, Pershard Owens, Alanna Porter, Kayla Rush, Ranease Ryann, Owen Scales, Duncan Smith, TJ Staten and Richard E. Waits. The company also will be joined by the Muny Teen Youth Ensemble.

The show’s creative team is led by Director Robert Clater, with Choreographer Lesia Kaye and Music Director/Conductor Anne Shuttlesworth. Dreamgirls is proudly sponsored by Ameren.

The production includes Associate Choreographer Devin Tyler Hatch, Scenic Designer Edward E. Haynes, Jr., Costume Designer Leon Dobkowski, Lighting Designer Rob Denton, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Elaine McCarthy, Wig Designer Kelley Jordan and Production Stage Manager Michael J. Passaro.

Photo credit: Phillip Hamer