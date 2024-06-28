Video: Melissa McCarthy Discusses Her Role as Investor of SUFFS With Jiminy Glick

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Melissa McCarthy sat down for an interview with entertainment reporter Jiminy Glick (played by Martin Short) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! During the segment, the actor and comedian discussed some of her projects, including her current role as an investor in the Broadway musical Suffs.

As per usual, Glick's interview preparation left a lot to be desired. McCarthy clarified that she (as well as her fellow investor Hilary Clinton, who also serves as a producer) are not actually in the show, but have a hand behind the scenes. McCarthy enjoys working with Clinton, calling the former First Lady "vivacious..."I thought she would be more serious but she's really funny and bubbly," McCarthy added.

Glick, who clearly hasn't seen the show, asked McCarthy if Suffs is "as fun as The Wiz." He went on to explain the plot of The Wiz, but it quickly became apparent that he has that show confused with its fellow Wizard of Oz spin-off, Wicked.

Watch the full interview!

Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. The show centers around the women's suffrage movement in the early twentieth century. The musical recently won 2 Tony Awards and is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre.