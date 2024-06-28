Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Shuler Hensley and More Sing A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC At Lincoln Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music In Concert, featuring brand new orchestrations by legendary orchestrator and lifelong Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick began performances last night at David Geffen Hall at New York’s Lincoln Center. Check out photos of the show's star-studded cast below!

Mr. Tunick himself conducts the 53-piece Orchestra of St. Luke’s, with an all-star cast that includes Susan Graham, Cynthia Erivo, Marsha Mason, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ron Raines, Kerstin Anderson, Jonathan Christopher, Jason Gotay, Ellie Fishman, Jin Ha, Addie Harrington, Shuler Hensley, Leah Horowitz, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Ross Lekites. This 53-piece version nearly doubles the size of the original, which was orchestrated for a 27-piece orchestra.

Presented by Jeff Berger, the show is directed by Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier® Award winner Marc Bruni and choreographed by Josh Prince.

A Little Night Music In Concert will play three more performances: 8:30PM on Friday, June 28 and 1PM and 7PM on Saturday, June 29.

A Little Night Music was originally produced and directed on Broadway in 1973 by Harold Prince, garnering 12 Tony® Award nominations and winning six Tony® Awards including Best Musical. A Little Night Music is Sondheim’s eighth musical, featuring his widely beloved ballad “Send in the Clowns,” and is a musical adaptation of the 1955 film Smiles of a Summer Night.

The creative team for A Little Night Music In Concert includes music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler, vocal direction by Rob Berman, lighting design by Ken Billington and sound design by Dan Moses Schreier. Associate Producer is Michael Harrington and Consulting Producer is Ted Chapin. A Little Night Music In Concert is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Tickets for A Litte Night Music In Concert are on sale at the David Geffen Hall box office, open Monday – Saturday 10AM – 6PM, and Sunday 12PM – 6PM. Or call Center Charge 212-721-6500 Monday – Saturday 10AM – 8PM and Sunday 12-6PM. For more information, visit alittlenightmusicconcert.com.