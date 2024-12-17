Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 17, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
But first...
Today's Call Sheet:
Review Roundup: EUREKA DAY Opens On Broadway
Photos: EUREKA DAY Cast Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
Twelve Days of Christmas: WICKED's Jon M. Chu & Bowen Yang
Andrea Bocelli to Lead New Christmas Special with Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson
by Josh Sharpe
Celebrate the holidays with classical music legend Andrea Bocelli on “CHRISTMAS WITH ANDREA BOCELLI AND FRIENDS: A GRAMMY® HOLIDAY SPECIAL,” airing Christmas Eve (more...)
WICKED: PART TWO Receives New Title
by Josh Sharpe
Wicked: Part Two has a title! Rather than opting for a 'Part Two' subtitle, the filmmakers have decided to call the movie Wicked: For Good, an obvious reference to Elphaba and Glinda's musical number in Act 2 of the stage show.. (more...)
Clay Aiken Shares SPAMALOT Sales Dropped After He Came Out as Gay in 2008
by Stephi Wild
Clay Aiken, the singer and actor who got his start on American Idol before going on to perform on Broadway, is opening up about how his life and career changed after coming out as gay in 2008.. (more...)
Amanda Seyfried Discusses Viral 'Popular' Video and WICKED Auditions: 'It Was a Very Long Process'
by Josh Sharpe
Amanda Seyfried has addressed the Glinda-shaped elephant in the room. In a new interview, the Les Miserables star explained that the recently surfaced video of her singing Wicked's Popular was, in fact, not her actual audition for the movie.. (more...)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Launch New North American Tour in 2025
by Stephi Wild
The Sound of Music is hitting the road for a new North American tour, kicking off 65 year after its original stage debut. The production will kick off at the Kennedy Center in September 2025.. (more...)
Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies ANNIE With 'I Think I'm Gonna Hate It Here'
by Michael Major
Randy Rainbow has dropped his latest political parody, taking on Annie with 'I Think I'm Gonna Hate It Here.' The video takes on Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin's beloved song and pokes fun at Donald Trump's cabinet picks for his 2025 presidency.. (more...)
Video: Seth Avett Performs at Curtain Call of SWEPT AWAY
by Stephi Wild
Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers joined the cast of Swept Away on stage for a surprise post-show performance of “Tear Down the House” and “Untitled #4” this weekend. Check out photos and video here!. (more...)
Video: STARLIGHT EXPRESS, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, and OLIVER! Perform at Royal Variety 2024
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Variety Performance featured performances from the London casts of Oliver!, Starlight Express and The Devil Wears Prada. Check out video clips here!. (more...)
Sarah Paulson
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"I thought the only way to better days
Videos