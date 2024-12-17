Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 17, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Review Roundup: EUREKA DAY Opens On Broadway

The Broadway premiere of Eureka Day, a new comedy from playwright Jonathan Spector that takes audiences inside the hotly contested vaccine debte, celebrates its opening night tonight in a new production from Anna D. Shapiro!

Photos: EUREKA DAY Cast Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Eureka Day, a play by Jonathan Spector, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, is now officially open on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out photos of the cast on the red carpet here!

Twelve Days of Christmas: WICKED's Jon M. Chu & Bowen Yang

The holidays are upon us and BroadwayWorld is continuing our favorite annual tradition of celebrating the holiday season with a Twelve Days of Christmas countdown. This year we are featuring some of our favorite members of the 2024 Broadway scene to share some of her most cherished holiday songs, films, and performances. This year's coutdown is sponsored by Elf The Musical- running on Broadway through January 4 at the Marquis Theatre.

Andrea Bocelli to Lead New Christmas Special with Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson

Celebrate the holidays with classical music legend Andrea Bocelli on “CHRISTMAS WITH ANDREA BOCELLI AND FRIENDS: A GRAMMY® HOLIDAY SPECIAL,” airing Christmas Eve (more...)

WICKED: PART TWO Receives New Title

Wicked: Part Two has a title! Rather than opting for a 'Part Two' subtitle, the filmmakers have decided to call the movie Wicked: For Good, an obvious reference to Elphaba and Glinda's musical number in Act 2 of the stage show.. (more...)

Clay Aiken Shares SPAMALOT Sales Dropped After He Came Out as Gay in 2008

Clay Aiken, the singer and actor who got his start on American Idol before going on to perform on Broadway, is opening up about how his life and career changed after coming out as gay in 2008.. (more...)

Amanda Seyfried Discusses Viral 'Popular' Video and WICKED Auditions: 'It Was a Very Long Process'

Amanda Seyfried has addressed the Glinda-shaped elephant in the room. In a new interview, the Les Miserables star explained that the recently surfaced video of her singing Wicked's Popular was, in fact, not her actual audition for the movie.. (more...)

THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Launch New North American Tour in 2025

The Sound of Music is hitting the road for a new North American tour, kicking off 65 year after its original stage debut. The production will kick off at the Kennedy Center in September 2025.. (more...)

Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies ANNIE With 'I Think I'm Gonna Hate It Here'

Randy Rainbow has dropped his latest political parody, taking on Annie with 'I Think I'm Gonna Hate It Here.' The video takes on Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin's beloved song and pokes fun at Donald Trump's cabinet picks for his 2025 presidency.. (more...)

United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her Broadway debut in & Juliet, making a special appearance this past weekend. Check out the video here!. ( more...

Video: Seth Avett Performs at Curtain Call of SWEPT AWAY

Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers joined the cast of Swept Away on stage for a surprise post-show performance of “Tear Down the House” and “Untitled #4” this weekend. Check out photos and video here!. (more...)

Video: STARLIGHT EXPRESS, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, and OLIVER! Perform at Royal Variety 2024

The Royal Variety Performance featured performances from the London casts of Oliver!, Starlight Express and The Devil Wears Prada. Check out video clips here!. (more...)

