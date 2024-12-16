Video: STARLIGHT EXPRESS, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, and OLIVER! Perform at Royal Variety 2024

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The event was held on Friday, 22nd November at the Royal Albert Hall.

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr recently hosted the Royal Variety Performance, which was held on Friday, 22nd November at the Royal Albert Hall, in the presence of Their Majesties The King and Queen.

The event featured performances from the London casts of Oliver!, Starlight Express and The Devil Wears Prada, as well as appearances from Elton John, Penn & Teller and BGT winner Sydnie Christmas.

The event was broadcast on 15 December. Check out clips from the musical theatre performances below!

Starlight Express 

The Devil Wears Prada 

Oliver!




