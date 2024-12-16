Video: STARLIGHT EXPRESS, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, and OLIVER! Perform at Royal Variety 2024

The event was held on Friday, 22nd November at the Royal Albert Hall.
Amanda Holden and Alan Carr recently hosted the Royal Variety Performance, which was held on Friday, 22nd November at the Royal Albert Hall, in the presence of Their Majesties The King and Queen.
The event featured performances from the London casts of Oliver!, Starlight Express and The Devil Wears Prada, as well as appearances from Elton John, Penn & Teller and BGT winner Sydnie Christmas.
The event was broadcast on 15 December. Check out clips from the musical theatre performances below!
We will NEVER get over this performance
Thanks for having us @royalvarietyperformance
Enjoy the performance? Stream the 2024 Cast Album NOW
This is your sign to "Dress Your Way Up," darling.
Snaps to our talented cast for bringing Runway to the Royal Variety Performance. We nearly cracked a smile.

Don't miss #OliverOnStage on the #RoyalVarietyPerformance TONIGHT!
TUNE IN to @ITV & @ITVX from 8pm.
