Video: STARLIGHT EXPRESS, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA, and OLIVER! Perform at Royal Variety 2024

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr recently hosted the Royal Variety Performance, which was held on Friday, 22nd November at the Royal Albert Hall, in the presence of Their Majesties The King and Queen.

The event featured performances from the London casts of Oliver!, Starlight Express and The Devil Wears Prada, as well as appearances from Elton John, Penn & Teller and BGT winner Sydnie Christmas.

The event was broadcast on 15 December. Check out clips from the musical theatre performances below!

Starlight Express

We will NEVER get over this performance ?

Thanks for having us @royalvarietyperformance



Enjoy the performance? Stream the 2024 Cast Album NOW ? link in bio#StarlightExpress #Variety4Charity pic.twitter.com/AJloKikmf8 — Starlight Express London (@Starlightlondon) December 16, 2024

The Devil Wears Prada

This is your sign to "Dress Your Way Up," darling.



Snaps to our talented cast for bringing Runway to the @RoyalVariety Performance. We nearly cracked a smile. pic.twitter.com/TxSEhLtW8H — The Devil Wears Prada A New Musical (@PradaWestEnd) December 15, 2024

Oliver!