Andrea Bocelli to Lead New Christmas Special with Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Recording Academy®, Ken Ehrlich Productions and CBS are celebrating the holidays with GRAMMY®-nominated classical music legend Andrea Bocelli on “CHRISTMAS WITH Andrea Bocelli AND FRIENDS: A GRAMMY® HOLIDAY SPECIAL,” airing Christmas Eve, Tues, Dec. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The special features GRAMMY winners Jennifer Hudson and Dua Lipa, GRAMMY-nominated singer and songwriter Josh Groban, and singer and actress Sofia Carson, alongside Andrea Bocelli’s wife Veronica Bocelli and daughter Virginia Bocelli.

In association with Andrea Bocelli Management, the show is produced by Ken Ehrlich Productions, with Ken Ehrlich, Veronica Bocelli, Harvey Mason Jr., and Francesco Pasquero serving as executive producers, Renato Basile as supervising producer, Branden Chapman as producer, and Julia Knowles as director. Ken Ehrlich also writes.

“All my life, I’ve enjoyed entertaining people in person, on record, on film, and on television, and to have the opportunity of doing so on CBS, where I have had many memorable appearances over the years, and with the Recording Academy, which has been a supporter of classical music for decades, is quite exciting,” said Andrea Bocelli. “I am really looking forward to sharing performances with both friends and family on my own Christmas special.”

The Christmas special bookends an incredible year celebrating Andrea Bocelli’s 30th anniversary in music, which started with the Oscars performance by Andrea and Matteo Bocelli, included the release of his new album Duets (Decca Records / Sugar Music), and the concert film Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration. Duets debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Classical Albums chart and Classical Crossover Albums chart , marking 22nd and 16th leaders on the lists, respectively, extending his record for the most No. 1s in each chart’s history.



With nearly 90 million records sold worldwide, and one of the most recognizable voices in the entertainment industry, Andrea Bocelli has sold out arena-sized concert events and performed record-breaking live-streams. Bocelli has shared his talents at many major events including the Olympic Games, the World Cup, and Global Citizen. He has earned six GRAMMY® Award nominations and six Latin GRAMMY® Award nominations, a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITs and seven World Music Awards, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Photo Credit: Sienna Wilson ©Almud Music 2024