Video: Randy Rainbow Parodies ANNIE With 'I Think I'm Gonna Hate It Here'

Randy Rainbow has dropped his latest political parody, this time taking on Annie with "I Think I'm Gonna Hate It Here."

The video takes on Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin's beloved song and pokes fun at Donald Trump's latest cabinet picks leading to his 2025 presidency.

The video features lyrics by Rainbow and was oroduced, orchestrated, mixed, and mastered by Michael J Moritz Jr. It has vocal arrangement by Brett Boles, lead and backing vocals by Randy Rainbow, piano and synths by Moritz Jr, drums/engineering by Billy LaGuardia, brass by James Canty, and winds/reeds by Andrew Snapp.

Rainbow has recently parodied Xanadu and Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" for his popular political commentary. Next year, Rainbow will head out on his National Freakin’ Treasure Tour. Get tickets here!

About Randy Rainbow

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time Emmy nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. His latest book, Low-Hanging Fruit: Sparkling Whines, Champagne Problems, and Pressing Issues from My Gay Agenda, was released this year. He will release a new children's book, Randy Rainbow and the Marvelously Magical Pink Glasses, in 2025.

Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) enjoys a star-studded fan base that regularly retweets and shares his work.