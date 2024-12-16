THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Launch New North American Tour in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Sound of Music is hitting the road for a new North American tour, kicking off 65 year after its original stage debut. Directed by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien, auditions began this month in New York City.

Produced by Concord Theatricals and NETworks Presentations, the production will launch at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. from September 9 – October 5, 2025, and will then tour North America for multiple seasons, playing multi-week and week-long engagements in more than 55 cities. Casting and touring cities will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit www.SoundOfMusicOnTour.com.

The story of Maria and the von Trapp family features an unforgettable Tony, GRAMMY and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including legendary favorites “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “Edelweiss” and “The Sound of Music.”

THE SOUND OF MUSIC features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by “The Trapp Family Singers” by Maria Augusta Trapp. The 60th anniversary of the Oscar-winning film, which continues to be one of the most successful movie musicals of all time, will be celebrated in 2025.

This production is directed by Jack O’Brien (2024 recipient of Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), and choreographed by Danny Mefford (Broadway’s Kimberly Akimbo, Dear Evan Hansen, Fun Home). The design and Production Team is comprised of Douglas Schmidt, Set Design (Tony Award nominee: The Front Page, Into the Woods); Jane Greenwood, Costume Design (2014 recipient of Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), Natasha Katz, Lighting Design (Eight-time Tony Award winner: Sweeney Todd, MJ The Musical, Long Day’s Journey Into Night, An American in Paris); Jonathan Deans, Sound Design (Buena Vista Social Club, Redwood, Waitress); Andy Einhorn, Musical Supervisor (Gypsy, Carousel, Hello, Dolly!); Tom Watson, Hair/Wig Design (Spamalot, Harmony, Parade); and Casting by The Telsey Office.

The original Broadway production of the Sound of Music ran in 1959 and won five Tony Awards including Best Musical. The Original Cast Album won the GRAMMY Award. The last time The Sound of Music embarked on National Tour was from 2015-2019, when the musical toured the US and Canada for four seasons, playing224 cities and 1,099 performances. The production has seen tens of thousands of productions worldwide, with over 500 professional, amateur and school productions each year in North America alone

Additionally, the 1965 motion picture version won five Academy Awards including Best Picture, and is one of the most successful movie musicals in history and top-grossing films of all time.

According to director Jack O’Brien, “A few years ago, I was part of a group of collaborative artists who, almost inadvertently, stumbled on original conceptions for the stage mounting of THE SOUND OF MUSIC that had never found their way into production. We felt as if we were awakening Sleeping Beauty herself, and the results exposed a version of this classic virtually unknown before, and yet more dramatic, more detailed, more rapturous and more touching than any we had experienced.

“It is with extreme enthusiasm and a keen sense of anticipation those same artists once more return to complete the work we began, and give this most beloved of all musicals the creative facelift it deserves. We truly believe the original authors would be thrilled. And we believe you will be, too!”

Producer Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord, said, “It’s a great privilege to bring a new tour of this landmark musical to theaters across North America. People of all ages will discover or rediscover their love of this classic story that remains so appropriate for our time. Thanks to our distinguished team, led by the master Jack O’Brien, audiences can expect a truly magnificent production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC.”