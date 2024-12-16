Photos: EUREKA DAY Cast Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eureka Day, a play by Jonathan Spector, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro, is now officially open on Broadway at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out photos of the cast on the red carpet here!

The production stars Tony Award nominee Amber Gray, two-time Tony Award nominee Jessica Hecht, Tony Award winner Bill Irwin, Emmy Award nominee Thomas Middleditch, and Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz.

Jonathan Spector’s explosive and timely comedy had its world premiere at Aurora Theatre Company in Berkeley, CA., and has been seen Off-Broadway at Colt Coeur and in London at The Old Vic. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Spector HERE!

Eureka Day is a private California elementary school with a Board of Directors that values inclusion above all else—that is until an outbreak of the mumps forces everyone in the community to reconsider the school’s liberal vaccine policy. As cases rise, the board realizes with horror that they’ve got to do what they swore they never would: make a choice that won’t please absolutely everybody.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas