News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 12, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2024 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Monday, August 12
Once Upon A Mattress opens on Broadway
Sunday, August 18
The Wiz closes on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2024 Image

Photos: THE NOTEBOOK's Dorian Harewood Birthday & Diploma Celebration!
by Bruce Glikas
The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music has conferred a BFA diploma in Musical Theatre to award winning actor and Tony-nominee, Dorian Harewood of The Notebook!


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2024 Image

Video: Cozying Up with the Cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
by Joey Mervis
Who better to have a pajama party with than the cast of Broadway's Once Upon a Mattress?! The company gathered yesterday, where else, but at Casper Mattress, to chat about the much anticipated new revival ahead of its opening on Monday night, August 12.


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2024 Image

Video: Bianca Leigh on Her 'Strange but Glorious' OH, MARY Journey
by Robert Bannon
Bianca Leigh stopped by The Roundtable to tell us all about her experience with the show, what it is like to be on this rocket ship, and how she feels with the response. We also talk about her battle for representation, equality and progress in Trans and Queer art. Watch in this video!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2024 Image

Exclusive: Alex Edelman Talks Tony Win and Emmy Nomination for JUST FOR US
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld sat down with Edelman to discuss some of the accolades he has received for 'Just for Us', how the Broadway show made the transition to the screen, and the late director Adam Brace, who passed away last year.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2024 Image

Photos: Rehearsals for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Check out rehearsal photos for the tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child! Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Listen: NEXT TO NORMAL Cast Recording 15th Anniversary Edition Out Now
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Celebrate the 15th anniversary of NEXT TO NORMAL with a newly remixed and remastered Original Broadway Cast Recording, featuring updates from composer and album co-producer Tom Kitt. Listen now!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2024 Image

Amy Sherman-Palladino Recalls GYPSY Film Talks with Stephen Sondheim- 'The Best 15 Hours of My Life'
by Nicole Rosky
Amy Sherman-Palladino makes her Broadway writing debut this season with her adapted book for Once Upon a Mattress, which opens on Monday, August 12. Mattress isn't her first try at rewriting a musical, however. She was called on to pen a new script for a new film adaptation of Gypsy and she recalls the experience in a recent interview. . (more...

Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
by Josh Sharpe
Tune in to see Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone on Seth Meyers next week! On Tuesday, August 13, the two stars will stop by Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss The Roommate, which is set to open on Broadway September 12. The late-night show will air at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2024 Image

Video: Orfeh Visits John W. Engeman Theater's Production of LEGALLY BLONDE
by Joshua Wright
The cast of the John W. Engeman Theater's production of Legally Blonde had a special surprise last week when Original Broadway Cast Member Orfeh made the trip out to Long Island to see the show. Following the performance, Orfeh met the company on stage where they sang out a special version of 'Ireland' - the number she created for the original production. Check out the video!. (more...

Video: Michael Urie Talks Set Design in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway star Michael Urie stopped by Live With Kelly and Mark to discuss the new production of Once Upon a Mattress, where he performs opposite Sutton Foster. He talked about the plot of the musical and discussed the towering stack of mattresses (along with the tall ladder) that are integral to the story. Watch the clips! . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2024 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2024 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"And one day, I'm hoppin' that elevated train
and I'm riding away!"

- In the Heights



Videos