Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 12, 2024

This Week's Call Sheet Monday, August 12

Once Upon A Mattress opens on Broadway

Sunday, August 18

The Wiz closes on Broadway

Photos: THE NOTEBOOK's Dorian Harewood Birthday & Diploma Celebration!

by Bruce Glikas

The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music has conferred a BFA diploma in Musical Theatre to award winning actor and Tony-nominee, Dorian Harewood of The Notebook!

Video: Cozying Up with the Cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

by Joey Mervis

Who better to have a pajama party with than the cast of Broadway's Once Upon a Mattress?! The company gathered yesterday, where else, but at Casper Mattress, to chat about the much anticipated new revival ahead of its opening on Monday night, August 12.

Video: Bianca Leigh on Her 'Strange but Glorious' OH, MARY Journey

by Robert Bannon

Bianca Leigh stopped by The Roundtable to tell us all about her experience with the show, what it is like to be on this rocket ship, and how she feels with the response. We also talk about her battle for representation, equality and progress in Trans and Queer art. Watch in this video!

Exclusive: Alex Edelman Talks Tony Win and Emmy Nomination for JUST FOR US

by Josh Sharpe

BroadwayWorld sat down with Edelman to discuss some of the accolades he has received for 'Just for Us', how the Broadway show made the transition to the screen, and the late director Adam Brace, who passed away last year.

Photos: Rehearsals for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out rehearsal photos for the tour of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child! Learn more and see how to purchase tickets.

Listen: NEXT TO NORMAL Cast Recording 15th Anniversary Edition Out Now

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Celebrate the 15th anniversary of NEXT TO NORMAL with a newly remixed and remastered Original Broadway Cast Recording, featuring updates from composer and album co-producer Tom Kitt. Listen now!

Amy Sherman-Palladino Recalls GYPSY Film Talks with Stephen Sondheim- 'The Best 15 Hours of My Life'

by Nicole Rosky

Amy Sherman-Palladino makes her Broadway writing debut this season with her adapted book for Once Upon a Mattress, which opens on Monday, August 12. Mattress isn't her first try at rewriting a musical, however. She was called on to pen a new script for a new film adaptation of Gypsy and she recalls the experience in a recent interview.

Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

by Josh Sharpe

Tune in to see Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone on Seth Meyers next week! On Tuesday, August 13, the two stars will stop by Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss The Roommate, which is set to open on Broadway September 12. The late-night show will air at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

Video: Orfeh Visits John W. Engeman Theater's Production of LEGALLY BLONDE

by Joshua Wright

The cast of the John W. Engeman Theater's production of Legally Blonde had a special surprise last week when Original Broadway Cast Member Orfeh made the trip out to Long Island to see the show. Following the performance, Orfeh met the company on stage where they sang out a special version of 'Ireland' - the number she created for the original production. Check out the video!

Video: Michael Urie Talks Set Design in ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

by Josh Sharpe

Broadway star Michael Urie stopped by Live With Kelly and Mark to discuss the new production of Once Upon a Mattress, where he performs opposite Sutton Foster. He talked about the plot of the musical and discussed the towering stack of mattresses (along with the tall ladder) that are integral to the story. Watch the clips!

