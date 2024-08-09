Photos: Rehearsals for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Previews begin for the first ever touring production of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on September 10 at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre. The official opening will be Thursday, September 26. The final performance of the 21-week engagement will be Saturday, February 1, 2025.

See rehearsal photos below!

The touring production is based on the acclaimed Broadway production, currently playing at the Lyric Theatre, New York. It picks up right where the last Harry Potter film left off: Nineteen years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, they’re back on a most extraordinary new adventure – this time, joined by a brave new generation that has only just arrived at the legendary Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever.

To stay up to date with the latest information, go to tour.harrypottertheplay.com.