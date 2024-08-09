News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: THE NOTEBOOK's Dorian Harewood Birthday & Diploma Celebration!

The honor officially recognizes his alumnus status from the University of Cincinnati. Dorian left CCM prior to graduation in 1972.

By: Aug. 09, 2024
The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music has conferred a BFA diploma in Musical Theatre to award winning actor and Tony-nominee, Dorian Harewood of The Notebook!

The honor officially recognizes his alumnus status from the University of Cincinnati. Dorian left CCM prior to graduation in 1972 to pursue an offer and his first acting role.

Now, after a long and celebrated career, Harewood has received his diploma on the heels of his birthday.

A pre-eminent institution for the performing and media arts, CCM offers nearly 120 possible majors, along with a wide variety of pre-collegiate and post-graduate programs. The Musical Theatre program at CCM is the oldest in the country. The conservatory is frequently ranked among the top represented colleges on Broadway.

Go inside his celebration here!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson, Maryann Plunkett, Dorian Harewood and Producer Kevin McCollum

John Cardoza and Dorian Harewood

Dorian Harewood and John Cardoza

Producer Kevin McCollum

Dorian Harewood

Dorian Harewood and Producer Kevin McCollum

Dorian Harewood and Producer Kevin McCollum

Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood

Dorian Harewood and VP & Chief Alumni Officer at the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music Jennifer Heisey

Dorian Harewood and VP & Chief Alumni Officer at the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music Jennifer Heisey

Dorian Harewood and VP & Chief Alumni Officer at the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music Jennifer Heisey

Dorian Harewood

Dorian Harewood

Dorian Harewood

Dorian Harewood

Dorian Harewood Birthday Cake

Producer Kevin McCollum and Dorian Harewood

Producer Kevin McCollum, Kelley Ho, Derric Nolte, Maryann Plunkett, Dorian Harewood, John Cardoza, Jordan Tyson and Eric Rothstein

Alysha Deslorieux, Producer Kevin McCollum, Dorian Harewood, Alton Fitzgerald White, Jennifer Heisey and CCM Alumni

Producer Kevin McCollum, Dorian Harewood and Alton Fitzgerald White

Dorian Harewood

Maryann Plunkett, Dorian Harewood, John Cardoza and Jordan Tyson





