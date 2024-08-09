Photos: THE NOTEBOOK's Dorian Harewood Birthday & Diploma Celebration!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music has conferred a BFA diploma in Musical Theatre to award winning actor and Tony-nominee, Dorian Harewood of The Notebook!

The honor officially recognizes his alumnus status from the University of Cincinnati. Dorian left CCM prior to graduation in 1972 to pursue an offer and his first acting role.

Now, after a long and celebrated career, Harewood has received his diploma on the heels of his birthday.

A pre-eminent institution for the performing and media arts, CCM offers nearly 120 possible majors, along with a wide variety of pre-collegiate and post-graduate programs. The Musical Theatre program at CCM is the oldest in the country. The conservatory is frequently ranked among the top represented colleges on Broadway.

Go inside his celebration here!

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas