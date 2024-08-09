Video: Bianca Leigh on Her 'Strange but Glorious' OH, MARY Journey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Once in a while a show comes and changes the face of Broadway. Oh Mary stormed off-Broadway and headed over to the Lyceum Theatre smack in the midst of Broadway. One of the standout stars, Bianca Leigh stopped by The Roundtable to tell us all about her experience with the show, what it is like to be on this rocket ship, and how she feels about the response. We also talk about her battle for representation, equality and progress in Trans and Queer art.

Trust me, if you are a fan of the show, just hear how it came to be. What is my favorite lightbulb moment? Sometimes you do the work and it takes years, does not go in the direction that you think, but it is all in the right timing and makes sense. Listen to find out how!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!