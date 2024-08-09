Listen: NEXT TO NORMAL Cast Recording 15th Anniversary Edition Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next to Normal (Original Broadway Cast Recording) [15th Anniversary Edition] has been released in streaming and digital formats today, Friday, August 9. The new remix and remaster are overseen by composer and album co-producer Tom Kitt, going all the way back to the original recording session multi-tracks. The 15th Anniversary Edition will be issued on CD and its first-ever vinyl pressing later this year. The original Broadway Cast Recording of Next to Normal was produced by Kurt Deutsch, Joel Moss, and David Stone.

Listen below!

Since the album's initial release in 2009, Next to Normal has taken its place among the groundbreaking American musicals. Next to Normal is experiencing a resurgence as the show is currently running on the West End at The Wyndham's Theater in a wildly acclaimed new production.

Mixed and co-produced by Derik Lee, this remarkable revitalization of the beloved cast album is a rare triumph in the Broadway space. Original fans will fall in love with their favorite numbers all over again – now reinfused with the energy that was felt live and in person at Broadway's Booth Theatre in 2009.

Next to Normal – with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt – explores how one suburban household copes with crisis and mental illness. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards, including “Best Original Score,” and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize.

The original Broadway production of Next to Normal was produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, and Second Stage Theatre. The current London production is produced by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, John Gore, Ambassador Theatre Group, Aaron Glick, Pine Street Productions, P3 Productions, and The Donmar Warehouse.

The Next to Normal album stars Alice Ripley, who won the Tony Award for her role, as “Diana Goodman”; J. Robert Spencer, who received a Tony nomination for his role, as “Dan Goodman”; Jennifer Damiano, who also received a Tony nomination for her role, as “Natalie Goodman”; Aaron Tveit as “Gabriel Goodman”; Adam Chanler-Berat as “Henry”; and Louis Hobson as “Dr. Madden” and “Dr. Fine.”