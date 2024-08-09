Video: Orfeh Visits John W. Engeman Theater's Production of LEGALLY BLONDE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast of the John W. Engeman Theater's production of Legally Blonde had a special surprise last week when Original Broadway Cast Member Orfeh made the trip out to Long Island to see the show. Following the performance, Orfeh met the company on stage where they sang out a special version of 'Ireland' - the number she created for the original production. Check out the video!

LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical is directed by Trey Compton (Engeman: Once, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder; Off-Broadway: Yank!, White Lies; Regional: Seattle 5th Avenue, Goodspeed, The Ogunquit Playhouse, The Fulton, Riverside, Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Millbrook, Mac-Haydn, and Cortland Repertory) and choreographed by Jay Gamboa (Engeman: Mama Mia!; National Tour: PJ Masks, Hello Kitty; Regional: Stages St. Louis, Gateway Playhouse, San Diego Musical Theatre, East West Players; Film/TV: The CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend").

LEGALLY BLONDE, The Musical will play the following performance schedule: Wednesdays at 7:00 pm, Thursdays at 8:00 pm, Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Tickets start at $80 and may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at engemantheater.com, or visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Orfeh most recently starred as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway . Other favorite Broadway credits include Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Broadway.com Audience Award), Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm, Footloose. Off-Broadway: Love, Loss, and What I Wore, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Love, Janis. She also had a memorable cameo in the 50th anniversary concert of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center.

Her extensive recording career includes leading the '90s pop group Or-N-More and she has performed with many music legends from the O'Jays to Chaka Kahn. Her solo CD, "What Do You Want From Me," live album "Orfeh & Andy Karl: Legally Bound - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" and new single of “Yesterday / Time After Time / Shallow” (with Andrew Logan and Andy Karl) are available on iTunes.