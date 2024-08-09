Video: Cozying Up with the Cast of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Who better to have a pajama party with than the cast of Broadway's Once Upon a Mattress?! The company gathered yesterday, where else, but at Casper Mattress, to chat about the much anticipated new revival ahead of its opening on Monday night, August 12.

The musical returns to Broadway for the first time in over 25 years, with a new adaptation by Emmy Award winner Amy Sherman-Palladino (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Gilmore Girls”), directed by Tony Award nominee and Drama League Award winner Lear deBessonet (Into The Woods).

An uproarious update of Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Princess and the Pea,” Once Upon A Mattress sets an unapologetic free spirit loose in a repressed kingdom, where Winnifred the Woebegone charms, delights, and dances her way to the top… of a stack of mattresses. Full of gloriously catchy melodies like “Shy” and “In a Little While,” the musical first premiered in 1959, with music by Mary Rodgers, lyrics by Marshall Barer, and book by Jay Thompson, Dean Fuller, and Marshall Barer.

In this video, watch as we hang with the cast, including Sutton Foster, Michael Urie, Brooks Ashmanskas, Daniel Breaker, Will Chase, Nikki Renée Daniels, David Patrick Kelly, and Ana Gasteyer!