Patti LuPone and Mia Farrow to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Tune in to see Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone on Seth Meyers next week!

On Tuesday, August 13, the two stars will stop by Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss The Roommate, which is set to open on Broadway September 12. The late-night show will air at 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

The new play is written by Jen Silverman with direction by Jack O’Brien. Previews begin on Thursday, August 29 at Broadway’s Booth Theatre.

The creative team for The Roommate also includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design).

About The Roommate

In the play, Sharon’s never had a roommate before. In fact, there’s a lot Sharon’s never done before, but Robyn’s about to change all that. Jen Silverman’s The Roommate shatters expectations with its witty and profound portrait of a blossoming intimacy between two women from vastly different backgrounds, as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the promise of reinvention. Being bad never felt so good as it does in this riveting one-act about second acts.