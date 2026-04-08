Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 8, 2026- THE LION KING Tops the Grosses

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 8, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, theatre enthusiasts! Today, we've got an exciting mix of stories to get your day off to a theatrical start. Check out the latest from playwright David Lindsay-Abaire on his new play The Balusters . If you're curious about box office numbers, take a peek at the top-grossing Broadway shows from last week where The Lion King reigns supreme. Plus, see the return of Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt to the stage in Chicago . We've also got exclusive insights and visuals from the world premiere of When Playwrights Kill , taking place at The Huntington Theatre. And for a musical treat, listen to the new track from 'Drink It Down' from The Dust Bowl Radio Hour . Dive into more stories and details by clicking through the links. Enjoy your journey through the world of Broadway!

But first...

Coming Up

The Front Page



David Lindsay-Abaire Definitely Did NOT Draw on Real Life to Write THE BALUSTERS In this video, watch as playwright Lindsay-Abaire breaks down his words from The Balusters in the newest episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Script.



Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/5/26 - THE LION KING Takes the Top Grossing Spot Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/5/2026.



Video: Mark Ballas & Whitney Leavitt Are Back Together Again in CHICAGO Just months ago, Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt were teamed up with the intention of winning a Mrirrorball Trophy. Now they are back together again and taking Broadway by storm. The duo has officially started their run in Chicago as 'Roxie Hart' and 'Billy Flynn' at the Ambassador Theatre. Watch in this video as they take a break from rehearsals to talk about being reunited on Broadway.

Death of a Salesman opens on BroadwayThe 2026 Olivier AwardsTitanique opens on Broadway

Exclusive

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Photos: BECKY SHAW Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

by Jennifer Broski

The Broadway production of Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw, directed by Trip Cullman, officially opened on April 6 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater on Broadway. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!. (more...)

Industry Insights

by Stephi Wild

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Jennifer Broski

by Josh Sharpe

by Josh Sharpe

The World Premiere of When Playwrights Kill, a new backstage comedy by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Noah Himmelstein, is being presented at The Huntington Theatre. Get an exclusive first look at photos and video!. ( more... The Dust Bowl Radio Hour is a new bluegrass-folk musical with book and lyrics by Sean McGee and music by Kasey Dillon Yeargain. BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look inside the studio of the recording of “Drink It Down.' Check out the video here!. ( more... The U.S. Department of Justice has resolved an investigation into the practices of touring company Broadway Across America. Learn more about the investigation and the resolutoin here.. ( more... An invited industry reading of Trad, a new play about the controversial Tradwife movement, will be held in Manhattan on Friday, May 8. Learn more about the reading here!. ( more... The new musical, If I Could Go, written by Steve Engelbrecht, directed by Peter Flynn with music direction by Chris Ranney, will receive a special presentation as part of the Spark Festival at TADA Theatre. . ( more... Maestra Music celebrated AMPLIFY 2026, its annual fundraising gala concert, at City Winery NYC. Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe and Hannah Cruz co-hosted the evening. Check out photos from inside the big night here!. ( more... A recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show dedicated a segment to CO＿LAB Theater Group, a New York-based group that works to offer opportunities for theater artists with developmental disabilities.. ( more... On Thursday, April 9, 2026, LACAE and FYC Independents are presenting a special charity screening of the 2012 documentary Casting By, followed by a talkback featuring several influential casting professionals. . ( more...

Joshua Turchin, Michael Park, And Gianna Harris To Lead SWASHBUCKLERS Industry Reading

by Chloe Rabinowitz

An invitation-only industry reading of the new original musical Swashbucklers will be presented in New York City. The production features a book, music, and lyrics by Joshua Turchin.. (more...)

Tom Felton Extends Run in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Tom Felton has extended his run as Draco Malfoy in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway. The production continues its run at the Lyric Theatre. Felton’s engagement marks the first time a film cast member has joined the stage version.. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The U.S. Department of Justice has resolved an investigation into the practices of touring company Broadway Across America. Learn more about the investigation and the resolutoin here.. ( more... The World Premiere of When Playwrights Kill, a new backstage comedy by Matthew Lombardo and directed by Noah Himmelstein, is being presented at The Huntington Theatre. Get an exclusive first look at photos and video!. ( more...

Adam Pascal, Mykal Kilgore & Olivia Valli Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Studio Tenn

by Nicole Rosky

Jesus Christ Superstar will be led by Adam Pascal (Rent), Grammy Award nominee Mykal Kilgore (Motown: The Musical) and acclaimed theatre performer Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys). We have all of the details.. (more...)

PADDINGTON, EVITA, INTO THE WOODS, and More Will Perform at the Olivier Awards 2026

by Stephi Wild

Final details of the ceremony - including presenters and performances - have been announced ahead of the Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard, taking place this Sunday 12 April.. (more...)

by Stephi Wild

by Michael Major

by Michael Major

The winners have been announced for the first-ever Broadway Ensemble Awards. Among the big winners were Chess, which took home four awards, and Ragtime, which took home two.. ( more... Dylan Mulvaney has announced that she will depart SIX the Musical as 'Anne Boleyn' in May. Mulvaney joined the production on February 16 alongside Abigail Barlow, Adrianna Hicks, Anna Uzele, Olivia Donalson, and Jasmine Forsberg.. ( more... Get a first listen to Aaron Tveit singing 'Pity the Child' from the upcoming Chess cast recording. The new track follows Lea Michele's 'Nobody's Side,' which was released last month. Nicholas Christopher's 'Anthem' was made available last week.. ( more...

80th Annual Theatre World Awards Set For June

by Stephi Wild

The 80th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony will take place on Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2026 beginning at 2:00PM. Learn more about the upcoming awards ceremony here!. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Initial casting has been revealed for Vineyard Theatre’s upcoming Works in Progress 2026. The series will feature Micaela Diamond, Mary-Louise Parker, and more. Tickets are available now.. ( more...

Cast Set For CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG at The Watermill Theatre

by Stephi Wild

The Watermill Theatre announced casting for CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, running May 26 to September 13, 2026, with Christian Edwards as Caractacus Potts and Lydia Louise making her professional debut as Truly Scrumptious.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Fred Ebb

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I love ya, tomorrow!

You're always a day a way!" - Annie

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!