PADDINGTON, EVITA, INTO THE WOODS, and More Will Perform at the Olivier Awards 2026

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Final details of the ceremony - including presenters and performances - have been announced ahead of the Olivier Awards 2026 with Cunard, taking place this Sunday 12 April. Marking their 50th anniversary, the Olivier Awards celebrate the very best of London's world-leading theatre industry and will be held at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Nick Mohammed.

The presenters, who will hand out the coveted awards to this year's winners, will include Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh; Monica Barbaro (currently appearing in Les Liaisons Dangereuses at The National Theatre); Danielle De Niese (this year's Outstanding Contribution to Opera recipient); presenter and Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg; Minnie Driver & Ambika Mod (who both recently appeared in the Olivier Award-nominated Every Brilliant Thing at @sohoplace); David Harewood (whose Othello can now be seen in cinemas); musical theatre impresario Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber; Sir Wayne McGregor (Outstanding Contribution to Dance recipient); Sir Ian McKellen & Dame Helen Mirren (as ambassadors for Denville Hall, the retirement home for members of the theatrical professions); presenter, novelist and The Rest Is Entertainment podcaster Richard Osman; Dame Arlene Phillips (who also serves as Stage Director for this year's ceremony); Aaron Pierre & Olivia Williams (currently appearing in One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest at The Old Vic); Johannes Radebe (currently starring in Kinky Boots at the London Coliseum); Sam Ryder (soon to make his West End debut in Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium); Russell Tovey (star of upcoming thriller The Guilty at The Donmar Warehouse); Vanessa Williams (currently starring in The Devil Wears Prada at the Dominion Theatre); Matt Willis (currently starring in the multi-Olivier Award-winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club).

The ceremony will also include performances from Cunard Best New Musical nominees Paddington The Musical, Shucked, and The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry, and Best Musical Revival nominees Evita, Into The Woods and The Producers. A special performance marking 40 years of Cameron Mackintosh's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom Of The Opera will open the show, and a dazzling finale will celebrate 20 years of Wicked in the West End.

On Sunday 12 April, the Olivier Awards 2026 will be broadcast on BBC Two and iPlayer at 7pm. BBC Radio 2 will also broadcast a special two-hour show (8-10pm), hosted by Jo Whiley, featuring performances from some of the night's biggest shows and exclusive interviews with a dazzling line-up of stars. Ex-UK viewers can tune into Official London Theatre's YouTube channel to watch the highlights programme from 7pm BST.

Check out the full list of nominees here.