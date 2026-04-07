Adam Pascal, Mykal Kilgore & Olivia Valli Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Studio Tenn

Studio Tenn—Franklin’s nonprofit professional theatre company—closes its 2025-26 season by bringing extraordinary Broadway talent to town for Jesus Christ Superstar. The star-studded cast, working alongside professional actors from Nashville, brings the legendary rock opera to the stage in an extended run from May 7 to May 31, 2026, at Turner Theater inside The Factory at Franklin.

This electrifying, eight-time Tony Award nominated musical reimagines the final days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas. Set to pulse-pounding rock and told entirely through music, scored by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, it’s a timeless story of power, sacrifice and the human struggle behind a divine legend. Topping the bill are Tony Award nominee Adam Pascal (Rent), Grammy Award nominee Mykal Kilgore (Motown: The Musical) and acclaimed theatre performer Olivia Valli (Jersey Boys), marking this show as Studio Tenn’s most high-profile cast to date.

“Middle Tennessee is about to see a one-of-a-kind cast deliver a show whose themes from more than 50 years ago remain relevant in today’s celebrity-obsessed culture,” said Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s artistic director and director of Jesus Christ Superstar. “Jesus as a ‘Superstar’ highlights how fame, public scrutiny and societal expectations can overwhelm even the most divine and extraordinary individuals. As the premier destination for world-class theatre in the Southeast, Studio Tenn is able to bring legendary performers to the local stage to tell that story.”

Jesus Christ Superstar, is one of the most ambitious productions in Studio Tenn’s 16-year history. The star-powered casting signals how far the theatre group has come.

Adam Pascal, who was nominated for a Tony for his performance as Roger Davis in the original cast of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Rent, will portray the titular role of Jesus. Since his Broadway debut, Pascal has appeared on Broadway in Aida, Chicago, Cabaret, Memphis, Something Rotten!, Disaster! and Pretty Woman: The Musical. On the other side of the Atlantic, he was seen in Death Note–In Concert and opposite Josh Groban and Idina Menzel in a concert staging of the Tim Rice/ABBA musical Chess.

Starring as Judas is Mykal Kilgore, a Grammy and NAACP Image Award-nominated singer-songwriter and actor. Kilgore has mesmerized theatregoers on Broadway in Motown the Musical, Hair and The Book of Mormon; on national tours and on screen in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar and The Wiz Live.

Mary Magdalene will be portrayed by Olivia Valli, a dynamic leading lady and vocalist, who has captivated audiences on national tours and Off-Broadway. She recently finished her run in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and previously starred as Elphaba in the Wicked national tour. Jesus Christ Superstar reunites Valli and Pascal, who first shared the stage together on the inaugural national tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical.

The star-powered trio will perform alongside standout Middle Tennessee actors, including Geoff Davin as Pilate, Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva as King Herod, Scott Stewart as Caiaphas, Parker Jenkins as Annas, Harrison Hall as Simon and Connor Barr as Peter. Filling the production’s equally talented ensemble are: Connor Adair, Nikki Berra, Victoria Griffin, Matthew Hayes Hunter, Patrick Jones, Bakari King, Christina Ledbetter, Maya Riley, Savannah Stein, Emma Rose Williamson, Lane Adam Williamson and Garris Wimmer.

Complementing a powerful onstage cast is the growing behind-the-scenes team propelling Studio Tenn forward.

“It’s inspiring to join Studio Tenn during such a significant time for growth: selling out performances, growing its audience and attracting Broadway talent,” said Mark Fleischer, executive director for Studio Tenn. “I look forward to jumping in and helping build on the company’s extensive theatre prowess to take them to new heights.”

Fleischer, whose appointment was recently announced, brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in professional theatre to Studio Tenn. He joins Cassidy in a collaborative leadership role. Together, their leadership reflects an intentional expansion of the organization’s structure—supporting continued growth while advancing a shared commitment to realizing Studio Tenn’s full artistic potential and community impact.

The bold production of Jesus Christ Superstar underscores the company’s commitment to building a broader, more connected audience for live theatre. Through moving performances combined with innovative storytelling, Studio Tenn creates unique live experiences for audiences of all ages.

Tickets for Jesus Christ Superstar, starting at just $30, are only available for purchase at studiotenn.com, the Turner Theater box office in The Factory at Franklin or by calling (615) 541-8200, ext. 1. Discounted tickets are available for active military, veterans, students and educators who present their respective IDs at the Studio Tenn box office.

ABOUT THE STUDIO TENN THEATRE COMPANY:

Studio Tenn Theatre Company is a professional regional theatre company and a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Middle Tennessee that exists to captivate and inspire with Broadway-quality musicals, plays, and concerts while educating the next generation to create and delight in the experience of live theatre. Learn more at studiotenn.com or by searching for Studio Tenn on Instagram and Facebook.