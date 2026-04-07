Video: Billy Porter Ranks His Favorite Broadway Musicals on KELLY CLARKSON





On a visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, Billy Porter risked it all by revealing his top five favorite Broadway musicals, which include West Side Story, Hamilton, and Gypsy. Watch the video to find out what the Tony winner considers the very best of Broadway with his all-time favorite musical.

Also during his appearance, Porter spoke about returning to the stage in the upcoming Encores! production of La Cage Aux Folles, where he stars as Albin, opposite Wayne Brady. "It's a dream role that I've had for a really long time," shared the performer. "And up until this point, it's been all middle-aged white guys. So it's nice to come into this space and take one of these classics... and put my own spin."

Other topics covered during Port's visit include his new children's book "Songbird In The Light," his life-changing experience in Ryan Murphy's Pose, and his near-death experience with sepsis last year.

Billy Porter is a Tony Award-winning stage and screen performer whose Broadway credits include Miss Saigon, Grease, Kinky Boots, and more. He most recently appeared on Broadway as The Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.