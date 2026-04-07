Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/5/26 - THE LION KING Takes the Top Grossing Spot

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 4/5/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: DOG DAY AFTERNOON opened at the Wilson on 3/30. The production received mixed reviews. See what the critics said in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup! The production had four heavily comped press performances and a fully comped Opening Night this week.

BECKY SHAW is in previews at the Hayes and opens on 4/6. CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL is in previews at the Broadhurst and opens on 4/7. DEATH OF A SALESMAN is in previews at the Winter Garden and opens on 4/9. TITANÍQUE is in previews at the St. James and opens on 4/12. THE FEAR OF 13 is in previews at the Jones and opens on 4/15. PROOF began previews at the Booth and opens on 4/16. FALLEN ANGELS is in previews at the Haimes and opens on 4/19. SCHMIGADOON! began previews at the Nederlander and opens on 4/20. THE BALUSTERS began previews at the Friedman and opens on 4/21. BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL is in previews at the Majestic and opens on 4/22. THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is in previews at Studio 54 and opens on 4/23. JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE began previews at the Barrymore and opens on 4/25. THE LOST BOYS is in previews at the Palace and opens on 4/26. GIANT and JUST IN TIME each had a planned seven-performance week. ALADDIN; THE LION KING; and WICKED each had a nine-performance week. EVERY BRILLIANT THING had four performances with 986 seats and four performances with 985 seats this week, for a total capacity of 7,884.

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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

CHESS's decrease in attendance is due to Lea Michele being out of the show from Wednesday - Sunday, which was a scheduled and previously announced absence.

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This week (week ending 4/5/2026), 40 shows played on Broadway, with 334,631 tickets sold and a total gross of $43,241,429. The average ticket price was $129.22. This represents 4 more shows than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 93.39%.

Attendance increased by 13.69% compared to last week.

Overall grosses rose 11.86% compared to last week.

The average ticket price of $129.22 was $2.11 lower than last week.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,823,250

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,804,264

HAMILTON: $2,587,414

WICKED: $2,120,438

ALADDIN: $1,828,049

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

BECKY SHAW ($243,674)

FALLEN ANGELS ($452,017)

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($516,929)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($541,141)

CHESS ($585,803)

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING: $908,702

ALADDIN: $668,272

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $360,614

MJ: $342,327

THE LOST BOYS: $342,299

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

JUST IN TIME ($-1,321,294)

CHESS ($-564,516)

DOG DAY AFTERNOON ($-247,766)

DEATH OF A SALESMAN ($-181,868)

OH, MARY! ($-98,211)

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $241.97

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $216.11

THE LION KING: $198.15

EVERY BRILLIANT THING: $189.05

GIANT: $169.31

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($54.26)

BECKY SHAW ($64.57)

TITANÍQUE ($73.96)

CHESS ($77.23)

THE LOST BOYS ($85.48)

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

THE OUTSIDERS: 101.3%

HAMILTON: 101%

HADESTOWN: 100.9%

DOG DAY AFTERNOON: 100.8%

RAGTIME: 100%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CHESS (65.6%)

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL (73.6%)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (75.3%)

OH, MARY! (84.1%)

DEATH BECOMES HER (85.9%)

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL: 6701

THE LOST BOYS: 6432

FALLEN ANGELS: 2678

ALADDIN: 2395

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW: 1970

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

CHESS (-1955)

DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-1000)

JUST IN TIME (-936)

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-741)

OH, MARY! (-601)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.