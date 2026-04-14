Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 14, 2026- BEACHES On Broadway First Look and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! Get ready to dive into the latest buzz from the theatre world as we bring you some delightful highlights from yesterday's top stories on BroadwayWorld. Explore the life of a Broadway conductor and see how the music comes alive on stage. Catch Matt Manuel's backstage scoop from "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," and discover the news about the new and improved BroadwayWorld My Shows app. Plus, don't miss the Schmigadoon! cast performing on Broadway, and test your Broadway knowledge with fun Jeopardy! questions. Stay tuned for these stories and many more!
But first...
|Coming Up
Wednesday, April 15
The Fear of 13 opens on Broadway
Thursday, April 16
Proof opens on Broadway
Sunday, April 19
Fallen Angels opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Behind the Scenes and Screens of a Broadway Conductor
A key staple of going to a Broadway show is acknowledging the tuxedo-clad figure at the helm of the stage, waving fervently to signal a crescendo, a ritardando, or a rest. The presence of the conductor reminds us that the instruments we hear in musicals are, well, live, and not pre-recorded karaoke tracks.
|
Matt Manuel Shares Backstage Scoop From THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
In this edition of Words From The Wings, we catch up with Matt Manuel, who plays Mitch Mahoney in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee off-Broadway, to share some of his favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!
|
BroadwayWorld My Shows is Now Part of the New & Improved App
Since launching last fall, BroadwayWorld My Shows has been the place where theatre fans log every production they've seen, rate performances, write reviews, and document their theatre experiences.
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch SCHMIGADOON! Cast Perform 'Corn Puddin' on Broadway
by Michael Major
Schmigadoon! has released a first look at McKenzie Kurtz and the cast of the new musical performing 'Corn Puddin'' on Broadway! See the new video now, which also features Sara Chase and Alex Brightman.. (more...)
| Video: Test Your Knowledge of Broadway Musicals with These JEOPARDY! Questions
by Josh Sharpe
During a recent episode of Jeopardy!, the fan-favorite game show dedicated a category to 'Broadway Musicals.' Watch the clip here to see if you answer each clue correctly!. (more...)
|
Video: Peyton List Jokes She 'Hates' the 'Candy Store' Riff in HEATHERS
Video: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Wind Beneath My Wings' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Video: Test Your Knowledge of Broadway Musicals with These JEOPARDY! Questions
|Hot Photos
| Photos: TITANIQUE Company Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
Titanique has set sail on Broadway! The musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, officially opened at the St. James Theatre. Check out photos of the cast on the red carpet here!. (more...)
| Photos: Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett, and More in BEACHES on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
All new production photos have been released from the Broadway production of Beaches, A New Musical. Tickets are on sale now. Check out the photos and learn more here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Industry readings will be held for a new production of The New Yorkers, the 1930 Cole Porter musical which was last performed at NY City Center's Encores! in 2017.. (more...)
Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda Among Signatories Against Paramount Merger
by Josh Sharpe
Patti LuPone, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Nixon, Alan Cumming, and several more from the Broadway community have signed a new open letter opposing the proposed merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount. . (more...)
Kim Kardashian Joins Producing Team of THE FEAR OF 13 on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kim Kardashian has joined the producing team of The Fear of 13 on Broadway. The new play by Lindsey Ferrentino, currently in previews on Broadway, starring Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: P!NK to Host the Tonys + DOJ Settles With Broadway Across America
by Alex Freeman
On Broadway, the Justice Department's resolution of its investigation into Broadway Across America signals growing scrutiny of market power in the touring industry, while the Tony Awards season heats up with eligibility decisions, a surprise celebrity host announcement in P!NK, and a $100 million facelift planned for Studio 54.. (more...)
Drury Lane Theatre Names Matthew D. Carney as Artistic Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Drury Lane Theatre has appointed Matthew D. Carney as its new Artistic Director. A longtime collaborator and key member of the artistic team at Drury Lane, Carney steps into the role following more than a decade of artistic contributions.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Industry readings will be held for a new production of The New Yorkers, the 1930 Cole Porter musical which was last performed at NY City Center's Encores! in 2017.. (more...)
Isa Briones Speaks Out on Audience Member Shouting to Her Mid-Performance
by Michael Major
Isa Briones is speaking out on an audience member who shouted out her The Pitt character's name to her mid-performance at Just In Time. She shared that an audience member inapropriately yelled out 'Dr. Santos!' during the show.. (more...)
PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Eyes 2027 Broadway Transfer
by Stephi Wild
Paddington the Musical is eyeing a 2027 bow on Broadway. The production's lead producer, Sonia Friedman, revealed following the show's seven wins at the Olivier Awards, that she is hoping to bring the show to New York next year.. (more...)
GIULIA, THE GORGEOUS NOTHINGS and More Set for Full PAC NYC 26-27 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Perelman Performing Arts Center has revealed programming for the fourth artistic season at the recently opened performing arts center at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan.. (more...)
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW on Broadway Cancels April 15 Matinee
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show, currently in previews at Studio 54, has cancelled its Wednesday, April 15 matinee. Ticket holders received an email to reschedule their ticket or receive a refund.. (more...)
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 World Premiere to Live Stream on Disney+ and Hulu
by Josh Sharpe
Fans of high fashion will be able to tune in to the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 next week when it livestreams on Disney+ and Hulu. The star-studded event will take place on Monday, April 20, at Lincoln Center in New York City, with the livestream beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.. (more...)
Director Luca Guadagnino Defends Timothée Chalamet's Ballet and Opera Comments
by Michael Major
Director Luca Guadagnino is defending Timothée Chalamet after his controversy surrounding his comments on ballet and opera. The Call Me By Your Name director gave his thoughts on the Wonka star saying that 'no one cares' about the “ballet or opera.”. (more...)
The Bridge Theatre's INTO THE WOODS Will Transfer to the West End
by Stephi Wild
Marking the first West End transfer for The Bridge, the multi-award-winning production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into The Woods will run in the West End this Autumn.. (more...)
Deaf West WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND and More Set for New York Stage & Film 2026 Summer Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York Stage & Film has unveiled its 2026 Summer Season at Marist University and Bardavon Presents, kicking off with a Benefit Reading of The Maltese Falcon at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, NY.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Adrien Brody
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"Close your eyes
Videos