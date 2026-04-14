Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 14, 2026- BEACHES On Broadway First Look and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 14, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, Broadway fans! Get ready to dive into the latest buzz from the theatre world as we bring you some delightful highlights from yesterday's top stories on BroadwayWorld. Explore the life of a Broadway conductor and see how the music comes alive on stage. Catch Matt Manuel's backstage scoop from "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," and discover the news about the new and improved BroadwayWorld My Shows app. Plus, don't miss the Schmigadoon! cast performing on Broadway, and test your Broadway knowledge with fun Jeopardy! questions. Stay tuned for these stories and many more!

But first...