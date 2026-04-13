Isa Briones Speaks Out on Audience Member Shouting to Her Mid-Performance

Isa Briones is speaking out on an audience member who shouted out her The Pitt character's name mid-performance at Just in Time. While starring on Broadway as 'Connie Francis' in the hit musical, Briones shared that an audience member inapropriately yelled out "Dr. Santos!" during the show.

In a now-expired Instagram Story, Briones stated that "some people need to brush up on theater etiquette," clarifying expectations for audience members.

"Do not talk to the performers while they are performing on stage (unless you have been asked to). And don’t talk to me on stage and call me Dr. Santos. I’m not Dr. Santos. I’m not even Connie Francis. I am Isa Briones, one of the actors in the show you have paid to enjoy," the post read.

Just in Time is Briones' second Broadway show, previously starring as Eurydice in Hadestown.

"So watch it respectfully," she continued. "You are not a kid at Disneyland. You are an adult man at a Broadway show. Act like it."

Briones recently joined Just in Time on Broadway alongside Matthew Morrison and Debbie Gravitte. Jeremy Jordan begins performance as Bobby Darin beginning Tuesday, April 21, 2026.

Just in Time is a new musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”

Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas