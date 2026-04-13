Kim Kardashian Joins Producing Team of THE FEAR OF 13 on Broadway

Kim Kardashian has joined the producing team of The Fear of 13 on Broadway as part of her continued effort to bring attention to criminal justice reform. The new play by Lindsey Ferrentino, currently in previews on Broadway, centers around the true story of Nick Yarris, who spent more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit.

The Fear of 13 stars two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson – both in their Broadway debuts – and is directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. Opening Night is set for Wednesday, April 15 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.

This endeavor, a first for Ms. Kardashian, is part of her broader effort to bring worldwide attention to the wrongfully convicted. The association with Kim Kardashian sits alongside the production’s previously announced partnership with the Innocence Project, whose mission is to free the innocent, prevent wrongful convictions, and create fair, compassionate, and equitable systems of justice for everyone. Its work is guided by science and grounded in anti-racism.

Ms. Kardashian stated, “My commitment to criminal justice reform has always been about more than just policy – it’s about people. I’ve learned that sometimes the most effective way to change minds is through a powerful story. The Fear of 13 is that story. It’s a raw, honest look at Nick Yarris’s wrongful conviction and the systemic failures that kept him behind bars for twenty years. I couldn't be prouder to make my Broadway producing debut with a project that carries such vital weight."