Video: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Wind Beneath My Wings' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA





Beaches star Jessica Vosk visited Good Morning America on Monday, taking the stage for a performance of the iconic Bette Midler staple, "Wind Beneath My Wings." Watch the rendition of the song from Vosk, who plays Cee Cee Bloom in the stage musical.

Following the morning show, Vosk will be joined by her co-star Kelli Barrett on GMA3 for a conversation about the musical. Tune in to watch at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

Based on the novel by Iris Rainer Dart, which was later adapted into the feature film with Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey, Beaches follows the decades-long friendship between Cee Cee (Vosk) and Bertie (Barrett). After meeting as children, the musical chronicles their friendship into adulthood through its trials and tribulations, from pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals.

The new musical features a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas, music by Mike Stoller, and lyrics by Dart. I was developed in collaboration with David Austin. The Broadway production will officially open on Wednesday, April 22 for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 6, 2026, before embarking on a multi-city National Tour.