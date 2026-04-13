Scarlett Strallen, Tam Mutu, and More Will Lead Industry Readings of Cole Porter’s THE NEW YORKERS

Industry readings will be held for a new production of The New Yorkers, the 1930 Cole Porter musical which was last performed at NY City Center's Encores! in 2017. Private presentations will take place on April 23 and 24.

The New Yorkers features music and lyrics by Cole Porter, with a book by Herbert Fields, based on a story by E. Ray Goetz and Peter Arno. The adaptation is by Jack Viertel. Music Direction and Arrangements are by Rob Berman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando.

The New Yorkers originally opened on Broadway in 1930, and featured such Cole Porter future standards as “Love for Sale,” “Take Me Back to Manhattan,” “Let's Fly Away,” and “I Happen to Like New York.” The Encores! production was painstakingly restored by Viertel from original materials once thought lost, and also incorporated additional Porter songs, including “Night and Day” and “You've Got That Thing,” among others.



Set in Prohibition-era New York, The New Yorkers follows socialite Alice Wentworth as she pursues bootlegger Al Spanish from Park Avenue to prison.

In his review of the Encores! production, Ben Brantley, The New York Times, raved “So this is what Manhattan looked like in the tipsy yesterday of Prohibition. The view, I must say, is divine. Delirious, blithe and boozy, The New Yorkers makes the most puerile silliness seem deeply sophisticated and high sophistication look sublimely silly. It evokes those hedonistic early talking pictures, before the censors got their hands on Hollywood, when nobody appeared to have been told that the Jazz Age was over.”



The cast for the presentations for The New Yorkers will feature Scarlett Strallen as Alice Wentworth, Tam Mutu as Al Spanish, Kevin Chamberlin as Jimmy Deegan, Mylinda Hull as Mona Low, Robyn Hurder as Lola McGee, Arnie Burton as Feet McGeegan, Byron Jennings as Dr. Windham Wentworth, Bebe Neuwirth as Gloria Wentworth, Anaïs Reno as Lady of the Evening, David Baida as Phillip Booster, Kyle Scatliffe as Capt. Hillary Trask, Matt Saldivar as Doctor/Major Domo, Clyde Alves as Monahan and Jeffrey Schecter as Gregory, with Colin Anderson, John Harmon Cooper, Christine DiGiallonardo, Katie McCreary, Timothy McDevitt, Kent Overshown, Lindsay Roberts, and Daniel Schwait.