THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 World Premiere to Live Stream on Disney+ and Hulu

Fans of high fashion will be able to tune in to the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 next week when it livestreams on Disney+ and Hulu. The star-studded event will take place on Monday, April 20, at Lincoln Center in New York City, with the livestream beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET. A full replay will also be available following the event.

This live experience is promised to capture celebrity arrivals, cast interviews, and "special surprises." The film’s cast and filmmakers will be in attendance, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, director David Frankel, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, and many more.

Features the return of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci as their iconic characters, The Devil Wears Prada 2 officially hits theaters on May 1. Tickets are now on sale here.

The movie reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Broadway's Helen J. Shen, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon, Simone Ashley, and Tibor Ravitz. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is currently running at London’s Dominion Theatre, featuring an original score by music icon and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Vanessa Williams is playing the role of Miranda Priestly.

Photo Credit: Macall Polay