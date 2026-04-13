PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Eyes 2027 Broadway Transfer

Paddington the Musical is eyeing a 2027 bow on Broadway, Deadline reports. The production's lead producer, Sonia Friedman, revealed following the show's seven wins at the Olivier Awards, that she is hoping to bring the show to New York next year.

“I’d like it to be next year to keep the momentum going,” she said. She went on to say that a Broadway run is definitely in the works, but due to costs, she is unsure as to when.

“Look, it’s going to happen, I can’t kid you, but we have to look at the costs. Broadway is expensive, prohibitively so in some instances."

Read the original story on Deadline.

On the heels of its Olivier Award wins, Paddington the Musical recently extended its run in London through until 13 February 2028. Best availability for tickets is now from Winter 2026.

Paddington the Musical won seven Olivier Awards, equalling the number of wins for any musical – winning Best New Musical, Best Director for Luke Sheppard, Best Actor in a Musical for James Hameed and Arti Shah, Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Tom Edden, Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Best Set Design for Tom Pye and Ash J Woodward, and Best Costume Design for Gabriella Slade and Tahra Zafar - the latter, who designed the bear.

When a small, lost bear from Peru arrives in London in search of a new home, a chance encounter with the Brown family leads him to the wonderful world of Windsor Gardens.

But London isn't all afternoon teas and friendly faces – and even the happiest families have their cracks beneath the surface. So when a mysterious and vengeful villain sets her sights on Paddington, the Browns embark on a thrilling rescue mission, realising they need this special bear as much as he needs them.

Paddington the Musical is based on the iconic characters from Michael Bond's books, with a story inspired by the award-winning 2014 film.