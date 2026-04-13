THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW on Broadway Cancels April 15 Matinee

The Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show, currently in previews at Studio 54, has cancelled its Wednesday, April 15 matinee. Ticket holders received an email to reschedule their ticket or receive a refund. The reason for the show's cancellation has not yet been revealed.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, is now on sale through Sunday, July 19, 2026.