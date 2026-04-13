THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW on Broadway Cancels April 15 Matinee
The matinee performance this Wednesday has been canceled at Studio 54; no reason has been revealed yet for the cancellation.
The Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show, currently in previews at Studio 54, has cancelled its Wednesday, April 15 matinee. Ticket holders received an email to reschedule their ticket or receive a refund. The reason for the show's cancellation has not yet been revealed.
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton, is now on sale through Sunday, July 19, 2026.
Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show features Tony Award nominee Rachel Dratch as “Narrator;” British Independent Film Award nominee Luke Evans as “Frank-N-Furter,” Tony Award nominee Andrew Durand as “Brad;” Tony Award nominee and Theatre World Award winner Amber Gray as “Riff Raff;” Critics Choice Award nominee Harvey Guillén as “Eddie/Dr. Scott;” Academy Award nominee and The Actor Award winner Stephanie Hsu as “Janet;” Academy Award and multiple time Emmy Award nominee Juliette Lewis as “Magenta;” Imagen Foundation Award nominee Josh Rivera as “Rocky;” and Golden Globe Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Michaela Jaé Rodriguez as “Columbia.” The cast will also include Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau, and John Yi.