Wake Up With BWW 9/6: THE GREAT SOCIETY and DERREN BROWN: SECRET Begin Previews Tonight, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd like to wish a happy first preview to both The Great Society and Derren Brown: Secret which begin previews on Broadway tonight, September 6!

Last night, Betrayal officially opened! Read the reviews and check out our red carpet coverage below!

Additional casting has been announced for The Music Man on Broadway, starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. The cast will also include Jayne Houdyshell, Jefferson Mays, Marie Mullen, and Shuler Hensley!

Rob McClure has been confirmed to lead the world premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire at 5th Avenue Theatre!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Additional casting has been announced for the highly anticipated revival of Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man starring two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award-winning star Hugh Jackman as Harold Hill and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo.. (more...)

2) Breaking: Rob McClure To Lead The World Premiere Of MRS. DOUBTFIRE At The 5th Avenue Theatre

HE-LLLOOOOOO!! Tony-nominated actor, Rob McClure, will star in the title role of the world premiere production of Mrs. Doubtfire this holiday season.. (more...)

3) BWW TV: Watch Broadway Strut the Red Carpet on Opening Night of BETRAYAL

by TV - Red Carpets

Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal opened officially last night, September 5, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.. (more...)

4) Full Casting Announced For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in London; Plus Get a First Look at the Set Design!

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the brand-new stage musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and based on the celebrated DreamWorks Animation film, today announces the full cast for its London premiere production.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: The Cast of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Previews Music From the Show

by BroadwayWorld TV

New musical The Prince of Egypt, which is premiering at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, had its press launch today, which included performances by the cast.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jennifer Damiano

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Previews begin for The Great Society on Broadway tonight!

Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan will return to Broadway with the second of his two exhilarating dramas celebrating Lyndon B. Johnson's legacy: THE GREAT SOCIETY.

Presented at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center, this striking theatrical event features a brilliant cast portraying over fifty characters in two-dozen locations. The cast will include Brian Cox as LBJ, Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King Jr., and Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey. The actors playing the roles of Richard Nixon, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Coretta Scott King, Lady Bird Johnson, J. Edgar Hoover, Governor George Wallace and Robert McNamara.

Previews begin for Derren Brown: Secret on Broadway tonight!

Written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret will begin previews tomorrow, Friday, September 6 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street), with the opening night set for Sunday, September 15. Derren Brown: Secret will play a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, January 4, 2020 only.

Derren Brown: Secret is produced on Broadway by J.J. Abrams, Thomas Kail, and Jeffrey Seller.

Read the reviews for Betrayal, which opened last night on Broadway!

Jamie Lloyd's smash-hit production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal will open officially tonight, September 5, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

As previously announced, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, brings their production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal to Broadway following its smash-hit, extended run in London's West End. Directed by Mr. Lloyd, Betrayal stars Golden Globe, Olivier, and Evening Standard Award winner Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox, all making their Broadway debuts as Robert, Jerry, and Emma. They will be joined by Eddie Arnold as the Waiter.

With poetic precision, rich humor, and an extraordinary emotional force, Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, thrillingly captured in reverse chronological order.

See what the critics are saying here!

BWW Exclusive: Alexandra Silber Leads the Cast of Olney's CABARET

Olney Theatre Center launches the 2019-2020 season on the Mainstage with Kander and Ebb's CABARET directed by Alan Paul (August 28 - October 6, 2019). Broadway veteran Alexandra Silber, who played Guinevere in Paul's 2019 Helen Hayes Award-winning production of Camelot, and Tzeitel in the acclaimed Bart Sher revival of Fiddler on the Roof, will star as Sally Bowles, the flamboyant showgirl carried away by the glitz and debauchery of Weimar Berlin.

Set Your DVR...

Taye Diggs will appear on ELLEN today!

What we're watching: Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Perform Acoustic WAITRESS Duet

We're heading to the diner for a look at a special duet backstage at the Broadway hit Waitress! Check out the video below to see the show's Dawn Ogie, Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall performing a special acoustic duet rendition of 'I Love You Like a Table'!

Social Butterfly: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Takes Over Times Square!

Cursed Child secret announcement in Times Sq!! @CursedChildNYC https://t.co/RTPe4eSTja - Teryn Gray (@teryn_gray) September 6, 2019

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child took over Times Square tonight to unveil its new logo and tagline.

The show's new logo features the original book design from Harry Potter illustrator Mary GrandPré. Also featured is the new tagline, "Darkness Comes From Unexpected Places" penned by author, Jo Rowling.

Check out the show's Times Square-sized promo!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Anika Noni Rose, who turns 47 today!

Anika Noni Rose most recently appeared in Classic Stage's Carmen Jones. She received a Tony Award as Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her 2004 performance in Caroline, or Change, and a Tony nomination as Best Featured Actress in Play for A Raisin In the Sun in 2014, co-starring Denzel Washington. She co-starred in the smash hit film version of Dreamgirls as Lorelle Robinson. She also starred opposite James Earl Jones and Phylicia Rashad in the Broadway revival of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. She received wide acclaim for her performance as Kizzy in the recent History Channel remake of Roots, for which she received an NAACP Image Award nomination as Best Actress. She recently starred in the BET television series The Quad.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles